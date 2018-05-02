Who is your team's player of the year?

Jose Mourinho also paid tribute to Michael Carrick who is retiring at the end of the season at United's end of season awards.

Carrick is set to join the club's coaching staff and Mourinho presented the midfielder with his coaching kit, a whistle and painkillers, which the Daily Mail says , are for when the players don't listen next season.

"I have to admit that one of the most difficult things in my 18 years as a manager is, when a big player is leaving, it is always very sad," Mourinho said.

"So this time we try to do it in a way where I am not sad. A big player is leaving but a big man is staying.

"There is a space for him and we will welcome him with open arms but, before that, we still want Michael to play and then the next day give his boots to his kids."