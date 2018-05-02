Who is your team's player of the year?

Thanks very much for all your tweets and texts over the last couple of hours, we're out of time for this debate.
We'll be back later with all of the build-up to tonight's HUGE Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma.
I'm not sure Tom (see 9:24 BST) will be able to cope if Salah scores...
Your team's player of the season
Has to be Lascelles - would love to see the stats on defence with and without him. With him, we look far more organised and composed, thanks to his leadership. Should be going to the WC - has more of a case than Shelvey.
James Johnstone: For Charlton Athletic I think our player of the year has been keeper Ben Amos, only player who for me has delivered consistently all season, some of the saves he’s made have been phenomenal and if we get promoted, I’d back him to do the same.
Middy Effy: Salah is reportedly from another
planet or something so I guess he doesn't count. So I'll give my vote to Andy
Robertson.
Mike S:Mo Salah for Liverpool, obviously. But a very big recommendation for Andrew Robertson. What an excellent signing, and a bargain at only £8m.
It's 27 goals and 16 assists for Roberto Firmino this season in all competition. In any other season he'd probably be the outstanding candidate for the award.
Your team's player of the season
Going against popular opinion but for me it's Roberto Firmino. The unsung hero of Liverpool this year; 100% effort, superb skill on the ball and a great scorer AND creator of goals. Simply the engine of our team and personifies Klopp's vision of how football should be played.
Mourinho's gifts for Carrick
Jose Mourinho also paid tribute to Michael Carrick who is retiring at the end of the season at United's end of season awards.
Carrick is set to join the club's coaching staff and Mourinho presented the midfielder with his coaching kit, a whistle and painkillers, which the Daily Mail says, are for when the players don't listen next season.
"I have to admit that one of the most difficult things in my 18 years as a manager is, when a big player is leaving, it is always very sad," Mourinho said.
"So this time we try to do it in a way where I am not sad. A big player is leaving but a big man is staying.
"There is a space for him and we will welcome him with open arms but, before that, we still want Michael to play and then the next day give his boots to his kids."
Your team's player of the season
Toenzy: Pascal Gross has already been named player of the year for Brighton, and he’s been brilliant. Hard to choose between him and Matt Ryan personally.
Alickmighall: Mat Ryan has symbolised Brighton and put in some stunning performances
On that thing of Jose Mourinho choosing Scott McTominay as his player of the year (see 10:34 BST)... The United boss said it was a difficult choice between the youngster and Nemanja Matic.
That's two defensive midfielders. How very Jose.
Daniel Fraser: Ake because he is the best player our
club has ever had and without him we would certainly be relegated this season.
Andrew Thornley: Toss up between Nick Pope and Johann
Berg Gudmundsson for me.
Martin Forward: Nathan Ake without a doubt. Been an
ever present in the team and would be far worse off without him.
I like your honesty, Jacob. I'm not going to argue.
Your team's player of the season
Personally I think I have been the best player for Uckfield grasshoppers. Just amazing in every way as well as being top scorer.
Interestingly at Man Utd's end of season awards last night Jose Mourinho gave his own personal player of the year award not to the big names like Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea, Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford but instead to young midfielder Scott McTominay.
I'm sure there's a hidden meaning in there somewhere.
Our college’s player of the season is the rock at the back Mr Mamun. Totally transformed this season, turning into a Vidic-esque CB, putting his body where other wouldn’t put their feet. Future captain material.
It's eight goals and five assists for Wilfried Zaha this season including four goals in his last four games in Palace's run-in.
Hard to argue with Pete there.
Wilf Zaha no doubt the stand out player this season for Palace. Almost single handedly kept Palace in the Premier League, just look at the stats with and without him in the side. He's started to become a force in front of the goal not just assisting!
Arthur Pickthorn: Only one contender at Ipswich- Bartosz Bialkowski (aka the Polish De Gea). Our standout player for the third year running, just don't tell any PL clubs how good he is as we don't want to lose him!
This is David de Gea's reaction on social media to winning Manchester United's Player of the Year award last night.
Your team's player of the season
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Metin D Çelik: N'Golo Kante. Still gets himself astonishingly around and is pretty much the only certain name to be there in our midfield right now. If played correctly and in the correct position, he'll surely be a key player for France at the World Cup!
Lee Porter: 'Dave' Azpilicueta for us. Most consistent great performances, taking captains armband at times and chipping in with some lovely assists.
Pete in Farnham: Player of the season at Chelsea has to be "Dave" Azpilicueta - Mr Consistency! Where would Morata be without him?!
Well, it is up for discussion and others disagree...
Contexit: Hazard and it's not even up for discussion.
The resemblance is uncanny, Lana.
Lana Pearce: Conor Coady at Wolves is our player of the year, for his transformation from an average utility player, into a clone of Beckenbauer. Great sweeper and inspirational leader on the pitch.
Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard also turned up at last night's United awards looking like an XFactor boy band.
Top goalie
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Maybe it is a sign of the changing fortunes of Manchester United but prior to Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, no goalkeeper had won the club's player of the year award.
As it has been in existence since 1988, that means Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar both missed out.
However, in the five years since, David de Gea has won the award on four occasions.
Clearly, De Gea is world class but you would expect bigger clubs to be picking attacking players for their major prizes.
De Gea wins fourth United award
In Manchester, David de Gea was named Manchester United's Player of the Season yet again last night.
It is the fourth time in five seasons the Spanish goalkeeper has won the award meaning he has won it more times than any player in United's history.
De Gea received 67% of votes with Jesse Lingard second and Romelu Lukaku third.
Your team's player of the season
Tom Brownundefined: For my team Arsenal, it has to be Nacho Monreal. A shining light in a very average season.
SAiF: Monreal, always giving 100% in an underperforming team and even chipped in with a few goals.
David JohnsO)))n: Our player of the season is undoubtedly Nacho Monreal. The only consistent player in the team, and chipped in quite a few goals too. Wenger put him up front!
Well said Jack. Watch the video below for more on Edwards' story.
Your team's player of the season
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jack Richardson: Ryan Edwards for Argyle, played through part of the season with testicular cancer until he couldn't, a rock throughout.
It's not all about the highs at an end of season awards.
On Sunday, Notts County's Matt Tootle won the 'Most Embarrassing Moment award' for his "legendary" slug celebration.
He celebrated by doing 'The Slug', of course.
I won't ask...
James "Naughty" Morty has to take player of the year for 5 a side team FC Sporting Debacle. Ruthless tackling, ruthless good looks... he's the complete modern footballer.
Another young Englishman had a good night at Leicester's awards.
Defender Harry Maguire won both the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season award for his impressive campaign.
He has played all 35 of Leicester's Premier League matches this season.
Here's what Pickford had to say on his hat-trick...
"I wasn’t expecting to walk away with three awards tonight so I’m delighted and honoured," he said.
“It means a lot to be voted for awards by the fans and your teammates. It's been an enjoyable first season for me at a massive club.
“I'm confident I can keep improving and we will continue to improve as a team. The goal for us now is to win these final two games of the season and then get off to a good start next season.”
Pickford's hat-trick at Everton awards
It was quite a night for Jordan Pickford at Everton's awards last night.
In his first season at the club the goalkeeper was named Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.
He left the venue with one trophy in each arm and another tucked under his arm.
What do you reckon Everton fans? The right decision?
Anyone think Tom is a fan of Mo Salah?
Your team's player of the season
#bbcfootball or text 81111
MO SALAH, MO SALAH, MO SALAH, RUNNING DOWN THE WING, SALAH LA LA LA LA, THE EGYPTIAN KING.
So in the Premier League last night it was the turn of Manchester United, Everton and Leicester to host their awards nights while there were plenty more in the Football League.
Wes Brown even made an appearance at United's awards...
There's a lot of love coming in already for Jan Vertonghen from Tottenham fans.
Think someone else is worthy? Get in touch.
Your team's player of the season
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jordan Kohn: Jan Vertonghen has been by far Tottenham’s best player. He has been a rock and at the back and also stepped up for the lack of Toby. Him and Dembele are so underrated for Tottenham.
Kieren Flanagan: Jan Vertonghen is our player of the season for me, very consistent performer when he tackles he tries to keep the ball at the same time, plus he is great at bringing the ball out, under rated centre half.
