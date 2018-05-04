Steven Gerrard hero

Gerrard to be next Rangers boss - reaction

Summary

  1. Steven Gerrard agrees to become new Rangers manager
  2. Ibrox club call media conference for 15:00 BST
  3. Former Liverpool and England midfielder succeeds Graeme Murty at Ibrox

Live Reporting

By Thomas McGuigan

All times stated are UK

Blair Christie: I’m a Gers fan. It’s a tough decision for me. He either gets time to build and implement a long term youth strategy or he gets cash to buy a squad capable of winning in 1-2 seasons. Neither will work for both the club and the fans as one. Good luck SG!

Grant Heath: Laughable to see the lack of knowledge regarding the Scottish league. Based off current squad and his inexperience could easy be a tough time for Gerrard.

Gerrard's record

Steven Gerrard
BBC Sport

Gerrard confirmed

Steven Gerrard
BBC Sport

Gerrard to be appointed Rangers manager

Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport Scotland

Steven Gerrard will be announced as Rangers' new manager on Friday afternoon.

The former Liverpool midfielder, 37, will replace Graeme Murty, who was placed in interim charge following the October sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

Gerrard, who leaves his role as a youth coach at Anfield to move north, captained the Reds and England during a glittering playing career.

He made 710 appearances and won nine trophies for Liverpool over 19 years.

He also won 114 England caps and captained the national team at three of the six major tournaments at which he played.

Gerrard retired in 2016 and joined the youth set-up at Anfield after rejecting an offer to become manager of MK Dons.

Steven Gerrard
PA
Steven Gerrard will be paraded as Rangers' new manager on Friday afternoon

