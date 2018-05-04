Gerrard to be next Rangers boss - reaction

Blair Christie: I’m a Gers fan. It’s a tough decision for me. He either gets time to build and implement a long term youth strategy or he gets cash to buy a squad capable of winning in 1-2 seasons. Neither will work for both the club and the fans as one. Good luck SG!

Grant Heath: Laughable to see the lack of knowledge regarding the Scottish league. Based off current squad and his inexperience could easy be a tough time for Gerrard.