World Cup latest - England reach semis
Summary
- England beat Sweden to reach semi-finals
- Three Lions in last four for first time in 28 years
- England will play Croatia after they knock out hosts Russia on penalties
- France v Belgium (19:00 BST), Tuesday 10 July
- Croatia v England (19:00 BST), Wednesday 11 July
- GET INVOLVED: How did you follow England's quarter-final win? #bbcworldcup or text on 81111
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
As John said, 1966, 1990 and now 2018 in Russia...
Given it's been 28 years since England last reached a World Cup semi-final and this is only their third ever. You might, just might, fancy watching this again....
'Who would have thought it?'
Don't think any of the BBC pundits need to look over their shoulder.
Speaking of which, here's how Chris Waddle and John Murray reacted to the final whistle.
The best vox ever?
Some of us were lost for words after yesterday's game. Some of us just didn't have many.
Thanks to Jacqui Oatley for pointing this fan reaction to England's win over Sweden yesterday.
England march on
In case you couldn't follow yesterday's action, here's what you missed out on.
Under the sea?
Given it's the knockout stage and few expected England to get this far, many people already had other plans for yesterday afternoon.
Get Involved
#bbcworldcup or text on 81111
We sure have enjoyed every minute, but how did you follow yesterday's game?
We want to know where you were and how you celebrated a memorable victory for the Three Lions.
'You deserve this moment'
But never mind about Prince Harry, here's what Prince William had to say.
Post update
Who'd have thought England would have another goalscoring Harry at this year's World Cup?
The papers
After travelling to Euro 2016 as a fan, Maguire is now 'Prince Harry'.
Maguire opens the scoring for England
Talking of Harry Maguire. Is there any better place to start with some video...?
The papers
The Sunday Telegraph also leads with a picture of England's opening goalscorer Harry Maguire.
Jamie Carragher says 'These players are already heroes. Now it's time to become legends'.
The papers
The Sunday Times leads with a huge picture of Harry Maguire and the caption 'Hope and Glory'. Says it all, doesn't it.
Post update
You know what Steve, you might just be right! Even Andrew Lloyd Webber says so.
Post update
Whisper it quietly Ben.
Football. Is. Coming. Home.
The papers
It was the best. So Far. But England's World Cup adventure goes on for another week.
The papers
Yup, England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990
Post update
And just in case you were in any doubt that that really happened yesterday, here's today's papers to prove it
Post update
Yes, this is actually happening, after the Three Lions overcame Sweden yesterday in a surprisingly comfortable fashion.
Croatia then beat hosts Russia on penalties later on to book their place in the semi-finals, against England in Moscow on Wednesday (19:00 BST).
Post update
Good morning and thanks for joining me as England fans continue to get their head round this bombshell... their team is in the SEMI-FINALS OF THE WORLD CUP!!