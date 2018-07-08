England celebrate

World Cup latest - England reach semis

Summary

  1. England beat Sweden to reach semi-finals
  2. Three Lions in last four for first time in 28 years
  3. England will play Croatia after they knock out hosts Russia on penalties
  4. France v Belgium (19:00 BST), Tuesday 10 July
  5. Croatia v England (19:00 BST), Wednesday 11 July
  6. GET INVOLVED: How did you follow England's quarter-final win? #bbcworldcup or text on 81111

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

    As John said, 1966, 1990 and now 2018 in Russia...

    Given it's been 28 years since England last reached a World Cup semi-final and this is only their third ever. You might, just might, fancy watching this again....

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup 2018: Sweden 0-2 England highlights
  2. 'Who would have thought it?'

    Don't think any of the BBC pundits need to look over their shoulder.

    Speaking of which, here's how Chris Waddle and John Murray reacted to the final whistle.

  3. The best vox ever?

    Some of us were lost for words after yesterday's game. Some of us just didn't have many.

    Thanks to Jacqui Oatley for pointing this fan reaction to England's win over Sweden yesterday.

  4. England march on

    In case you couldn't follow yesterday's action, here's what you missed out on.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup Catch-up: England marching on, football coming home
  5. Under the sea?

    Given it's the knockout stage and few expected England to get this far, many people already had other plans for yesterday afternoon.

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcworldcup or text on 81111

    We sure have enjoyed every minute, but how did you follow yesterday's game?

    We want to know where you were and how you celebrated a memorable victory for the Three Lions.

  9. The papers

    After travelling to Euro 2016 as a fan, Maguire is now 'Prince Harry'.

    Sunday Mail back page
    Copyright: Sunday Mail
  10. Maguire opens the scoring for England

    Talking of Harry Maguire. Is there any better place to start with some video...?

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup 2018: Harry Maguire heads in the opener for England against Sweden
  11. The papers

    The Sunday Telegraph also leads with a picture of England's opening goalscorer Harry Maguire.

    Jamie Carragher says 'These players are already heroes. Now it's time to become legends'.

    Sunday Telegraph
    Copyright: Sunday Telegraph
  12. The papers

    The Sunday Times leads with a huge picture of Harry Maguire and the caption 'Hope and Glory'. Says it all, doesn't it.

    Sunday Times
    Copyright: Sunday Times
  14. Post update

    Whisper it quietly Ben.

    Football. Is. Coming. Home.

  15. The papers

    It was the best. So Far. But England's World Cup adventure goes on for another week.

    Sunday Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  16. The papers

    Yup, England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990

    Star on Sunday back page
    Copyright: Star on Sunday
  17. Post update

    And just in case you were in any doubt that that really happened yesterday, here's today's papers to prove it

  18. Post update

    Yes, this is actually happening, after the Three Lions overcame Sweden yesterday in a surprisingly comfortable fashion.

    Croatia then beat hosts Russia on penalties later on to book their place in the semi-finals, against England in Moscow on Wednesday (19:00 BST).

  19. Post update

    Good morning and thanks for joining me as England fans continue to get their head round this bombshell... their team is in the SEMI-FINALS OF THE WORLD CUP!!

