Your Premier League awards - plus football news

Your Premier League Awards: Biggest Disappointment
Tom Byrne: Biggest disappointment as a Chelsea supporter (5th place aside) was our selling of Matic and handling of Costa. Strange enough to get rid of Costa but the way it dragged out till January was farcical.
Partially agree with the Matic situation - although I think that's a 'more in hindsight'. He's improved as a player at Man Utd.
The Costa saga on the other hand...and I guess do we throw in Morata too?
Craig Crawford: Biggest disappointment that @LukeShaw23 didn't get more game time however on the other side @youngy18 looked to be one of the best left backs this season
Dan: Klopp rotating between Mignolet and Karius destroying the confidence of them both. Can anyone think of a situation when it was ever acceptable to rotate a goalkeeper week on week outside of cup competitions?
Are you complaining about Klopp, Dan? I actually don't think it destroyed the confidence of either - certainly not Karius, who made some great saves in the latter half of the season.
Regarding Luke Shaw. Is there an attitude issue which Mourinho alluded to this season. Or is there an issue with Mourinho's attitude towards him?
Stuart Phillips: How about an award for the most ‘meh’ Premier League team? The team people really aren’t bothered about either way this season!
Stuart Phillips: How about an award for the most ‘meh’ Premier League team? The team people really aren’t bothered about either way this season!
Stick to the rules Stuart. Ta.
Your biggest disappointment
It's best to start with a negative because as a society we find it easier to criticise than praise.
Hi five.
So Your Biggest Disappointment could be any team, player, match etc. Tell us who/what and why (try to make it fairly legible - if in doubt, there are online dictionaries).
Here are some 'Disappointment' examples':
I'm sure you lot can think of many more.
Your Premier League awards
It's all over for another season.
The highs were high for the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd (largely), Tottenham and Burnley.
And the lows were really low - West Brom, Stoke and Swansea fans had a tough time of it.
However, we are not here to trawl through the season month by month, but what we will do is get you to nominate your candidates for our own award categories.
It's also an ideal opportunity for you to display your frustration/anger in the form of typed letters displayed on the BBC website.
Join in because what else is there to do on a Monday.