Your Premier League awards - plus football news

Getty Images Could be happier

Tom Byrne: Biggest disappointment as a Chelsea supporter (5th place aside) was our selling of Matic and handling of Costa. Strange enough to get rid of Costa but the way it dragged out till January was farcical.

Partially agree with the Matic situation - although I think that's a 'more in hindsight'. He's improved as a player at Man Utd.

The Costa saga on the other hand...and I guess do we throw in Morata too?