Football latest, gossip and debate

GOSSIP: Everton 'to sack Allardyce and appoint Silva'

Summary

  1. Fulham beat Derby 2-1 on aggregate to reach Championship play-off final
  2. Aston Villa v Middlesbrough (19:45 BST, Villa lead 1-0 after first leg)
  3. Get involved: Who do you want to manage your team next season? #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

Moyes to leave West Ham?

The Daily Express

West Ham finished 13th but that might not be good enough to keep David Moyes in his job, according to today's Daily Express.

The paper reports that the club are interested in Burnley's Sean Dyche or Newcastle's Rafael Benitez as Moyes' replacement.

Express
Express

Pochettino to Chelsea?

The Sun

Let's start with a story to panic Tottenham fans everywhere. The Sun reports that Spurs' boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up to be the next Chelsea manager and replace Antonio Conte.

Conte won the Premier League title last season and has guided Chelsea into the FA Cup final in 2018 but their failure to qualify for the Champions League could be the end of him at Stamford Bridge.

Sun
Sun

Welcome along

Hello. I'm Michael Emons and there is lots to talk about in the football world today.

So, so much speculation.

Let's start then with a look at today's back pages.

Mixed emotions

Fulham are one game away from returning to the big time...

Fulham
Getty Images

...yesterday was a day of celebration for Manchester City's players, staff and fans...

Manchester City
Getty Images

...but some are in no mood to celebrate as they face an anxious future.

Antonio Conte
Getty Images

