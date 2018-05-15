Football latest, gossip and debate
- Fulham beat Derby 2-1 on aggregate to reach Championship play-off final
- Aston Villa v Middlesbrough (19:45 BST, Villa lead 1-0 after first leg)
- Get involved: Who do you want to manage your team next season? #bbcfootball
By Michael Emons
Moyes to leave West Ham?
The Daily Express
West Ham finished 13th but that might not be good enough to keep David Moyes in his job, according to today's Daily Express.
The paper reports that the club are interested in Burnley's Sean Dyche or Newcastle's Rafael Benitez as Moyes' replacement.
Pochettino to Chelsea?
The Sun
Let's start with a story to panic Tottenham fans everywhere. The Sun reports that Spurs' boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up to be the next Chelsea manager and replace Antonio Conte.
Conte won the Premier League title last season and has guided Chelsea into the FA Cup final in 2018 but their failure to qualify for the Champions League could be the end of him at Stamford Bridge.
