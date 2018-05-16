Allardyce leaves Everton & England squad to be named
Summary
- Sam Allardyce leaves Everton after finishing eighth in the Premier League
- Gareth Southgate set to name England World Cup squad later today
- Goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere left out of squad
Your thoughts on Sam Allardyce leaving Everton
Aleksander Pagels: A friendly reminder that the last time a team sacked their manager and finished eighth (Southampton), they were nearly relegated the following year..
Jonathan Hind: People saying Sam has done a great job? Would you have him at YOUR club on £6m a year for 0 shots on target?
Holistic Editor: Silva might be the right person. But Watford still have the right to complain about it because of the manner of Silva's exit. It's a risk for a manager with a 33% W Rate over the past two seasons.
'We've got no chance'
The Daily Express
A different angle on the back page of the Daily Express, as they quote Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker as saying "let's write this summer off, because we haven't realistically got what it takes".
Well, it makes a difference to everyone saying before every major tournament that England are going to win this.
Arteta for Arsenal?
The Independent say that former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is the favourite to become the club's next manager.
He has been the assistant coach at Manchester City this season as Pep Guardiola's team have won the Premier League but Arteta, 36, has no actual managerial experience.
A 24-team Club World Cup?
The Times
The same story is the lead story in The Times, who also has an interesting tale on the side. They say Manchester United and Liverpool are in line to be invited to take part in a 24-team Club World Cup, which could earn more than £100m.
Twelve of those teams would be from Europe with the tournament staged every four years. However, Premier League runaway champions Manchester City are not mentioned to be competing.
The Guardian
The Guardian also features Gareth Southgate's decision to leave out Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere. The main picture on their sport section concerns Chelsea Ladies, who sealed a league and cup double as they won 2-0 at Bristol City Women to win the Women's Super League title.
No place for Sessegnon in England squad
David Ornstein
BBC Sport
There will be no place for Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon in the 23-man England squad or back-ups that Gareth Southgate names today.
It is seen as a sensible decision for a 17-year-old left sided player who has scored 16 goals in 51 appearances this season and could yet help Fulham to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final
Hart and Wilshere left out on England squad
The Sun
And the back page of The Sun leads off on the news that neither Jack Wilshere nor Joe Hart will be in the England squad.
They take it further and say Joe Hart is blaming West Ham manager David Moyes for not being picked after he was dropped during the season by Moyes in favour of Adrian.
Elsewhere, the paper also reports that Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has threatened to quit the club after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
What's making the headlines?
There will be lots more chat on Everton throughout the day, but first let's have a look at the back pages of today's newspapers.
Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere may want to look away.
Your thoughts on Sam Allardyce's sacking then.
From 13th to eighth seems like a pretty good job done to me. How much higher was he meant to take them in only seven months?
Or alternatively, did his style of football mean there had to be a change?
Is Marco Silva the right man next?
Silva favourite to replace Allardyce
But only one place to start...
Sam Allardyce has left his role as Everton manager after six months. The 63-year-old signed a contract until June 2019 when he took over in November following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
Everton, who were 13th in the Premier League when Allardyce arrived, finished the season in eighth.
Allardyce has been heavily criticised by fans for his management and Everton's style of play since he took over and the club said the decision was part of their "longer-term plan".
It is understood former Hull City and Watford boss Marco Silva is the main candidate to succeed Allardyce. The 40-year-old Portuguese was owner Farhad Moshiri's first choice when he dismissed Dutchman Koeman.
Everton have also been interested in Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca - although he is also a contender to replace David Moyes at West Ham.
Welcome
Morning and thanks for joining us for a busy day of football news. I'm Michael Emons and I will be describing all the news from the football world this morning and afternoon.
Sam Allardyce is no longer the Everton manager and Gareth Southgate will be naming his 23-man England squad for this summer's World Cup.
Lots and lots to talk about then.
Allardyce out
The Premier League season finished on Sunday and by Wednesday one of those managers is out of a job.
Sam Allardyce took over Everton when they were fearing for their Premier League survival. He took them up to eighth. But he is out.