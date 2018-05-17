Manager speculation & England latest
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Who will replace Allardyce at Everton?
- West Ham interested in Benitez
- Southgate news conference at 11:00 BST
- Juventus goalkeeper Buffon speaks to media
- Italy legend expected to announce retirement
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe and Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
David Moyes departs
West Ham United
Meanwhile in east London...
It was confirmed that David Moyes definitely won't be in charge at the London stadium next term.
"We feel that it is right to move in a different direction. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days," said co-owner David Sullivan.
Allardyce gone, Brands in
Everton
There was certainly plenty going on at Everton.
The Merseysiders parted company with Sam Allardyce, and director of football Steve Walsh, before appointing ex-PSV sporting director Marcel Brands to replace Walsh.
That's 24 hours after they appointed a new chief executive, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, as well by the way!
Phil McNulty wrote this about the day and the wider issues at Goodison.
Hello!
Yesterday was a fun one. Two Premier League managers left their jobs, England named their World Cup squad plus much more.
Today we have plenty more. We'll have the latest on those managerial vacancies at Everton and West Ham plus England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the media at 11:00 BST to explain his squad for Russia.
You can follow everything right here.