Moore, McClaren & Klopp news conferences

Darren Moore has already been doing his bit with West Brom's media department this morning. He's listed Old Trafford as his favourite ground, Thierry Henry as his toughest opponent and reminisced over David Platt's goal for England against Belgium at Italia 90. The standout moment though was his favourite chocolate bar. A Twix. A sensible and popular choice rather like his appointment.
Good morning and thanks for joining me.
And what a wonderful day to unveil a new manager or two to the media. I'll be heading to West Brom and QPR shortly where Darren Moore and Steve McClaren are being introduced.
I might be wrong but I'm not expecting to see a piano at either club.