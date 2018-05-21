Moore, McClaren & Klopp news conferences

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. West Brom & QPR news conferences
  2. Liverpool at 13:00 BST
  3. Get involved #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

A popular choice

Darren Moore
Getty Images

Darren Moore has already been doing his bit with West Brom's media department this morning.

He's listed Old Trafford as his favourite ground, Thierry Henry as his toughest opponent and reminisced over David Platt's goal for England against Belgium at Italia 90.

The standout moment though was his favourite chocolate bar. A Twix. A sensible and popular choice rather like his appointment.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning and thanks for joining me.

And what a wonderful day to unveil a new manager or two to the media. I'll be heading to West Brom and QPR shortly where Darren Moore and Steve McClaren are being introduced.

I might be wrong but I'm not expecting to see a piano at either club.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top