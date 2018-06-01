Watch: Southgate & Lingard news conference

Getty Images

Back on the subject of Raheem Sterling's tattoo, Southgate said: "The tattoo was done a few months ago and there were pictures of him with it while he was in a Man City kit.

"You have to decide why it's story now and not then.

"Tattoos are very personal. A lot of our players have tattoos and they are wrapped up in a lot of deep stories. I don't see why we should be involved in policing that."