World Cup of kits and latest from Russia

*Cue World Cup of Kits music and video montage of great kits over the years on a giant screen inside an auditorium filled with football dignitaries, players and Bradley Cooper*

"Welcome the world!"

Less of that nonsense.

Hello all. This is our very first BBC Sport World Cup of Kits where you decide which is the greatest/most popular kit in the entire history of the competition from our large selection.

There are five knockout rounds, including the final.

We start off with '16 matches' and you can choose which 16 go through to our next round from 09:00 BST.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the World Cup has peaked before it's even started!!!