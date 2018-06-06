Watch live: Southgate's England news conference

"His decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield... that was really important to the way we want to play," said Southgate after the win at Wembley.
"Jordan can be very pleased with his performance."
Teenage kicks
Liverpool's teenage full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to win his first England cap against Costa Rica.
The 19-year-old has told the Independent that he found out about his call-up to the World Cup squad when Jurgen Klopp strolled up the aisle on the plane to Liverpool's pre-Champions League final training camp in Marbella.
Can he edge out Kieran Trippier for the right wing-back spot? It will have to be a huge performance,
'I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out'
Gareth Southgate is expected in front of the media in a little over 10 minutes time.
One of the first issues that he is likely to be asked about is how the squad plan to react if they are subject to racism during the World Cup.
Full-back Danny Rose told the Evening Standard yesterday that he had told his family not to travel to Russia for fear of the abuse they may receive.
Fifa fined the Russia football association £22,000 for racist chanting aimed at France players when the countries played a friendly in St Petersburg in March - the latest in a series of incidents involving Russian fans.
Twelve days until lift-off
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
We are just 12 days away from England's World Cup opener against Tunisia in Volgograd.
Tomorrow night is the final warm-up game to tweak tactics and press claims.
Gareth Southgate's side will take on fellow finalists Costa Rica at Elland Road. It will be their first home game away from Wembley since May 2016's trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light for a friendly against Australia.
The BBC's senior football reporter Ian Dennis believes it could all still be to play for between the sticks...
We are just 12 days away from England's World Cup opener against Tunisia in Volgograd.
Tomorrow night is the final warm-up game to tweak tactics and press claims.
Gareth Southgate's side will take on fellow finalists Costa Rica at Elland Road. It will be their first home game away from Wembley since May 2016's trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light for a friendly against Australia.