Watch live: Southgate's England news conference

Number 13. Unlucky for some.

It certainly didn't look like a good omen for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland's when he was handed the number 13 shirt and rival Jordan Pickford was given squad number one.

Pickford certainly impressed Gareth Southgate in the 2-1 win over Nigeria on Saturday,

"His decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield... that was really important to the way we want to play," said Southgate after the win at Wembley.

"Jordan can be very pleased with his performance."