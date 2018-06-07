[Hidden Stream Test]

But not goodbye. Thanks again for your company this afternoon.
I leave you with the best of France 98...
And a reminder that you can join us for some classic Brazil v France 2014 action on 13 June, 12:00 BST.
See you there!
Your mum wrote in - to say what?! You weren't coming in beacuse there was a match on?What a hero.
Where were you in 98?
Chadcoin: England vs Tunisia '98 is my first World Cup memory. The teachers cleared a space in the canteen for us to watch during lesson time. One or two parents weren't happy when they found out. I remember the kids at the back chanting "Shearer, Shearer..."
SMS Message: Took the day off school to watch it (not truanting - my mum wrote in when the draw was made). Cried after the Romania game when Petrescu scored. from James (then aged 14)
Took the day off school to watch it (not truanting - my mum wrote in when the draw was made). Cried after the Romania game when Petrescu scored.
What could go wrong?
David Kendra: If England play like that against Romania next Monday, nothing can go wrong...
'Scholes was terrific'
England 2-0 Tunisia
Alan Hansen
Former Scotland and Liverpool defender
Scholes was terrific. It's a quality finish from a quality player.
The major bonus for England in his performance is the number of times he appeared in the opposition's box. Terrific.
That's what you've got to have.
England 2-0 Tunisia
Jimmy Hill
BBC Sport pundit
Glenn Hoddle has a pattern where everybody seems to be comfortable and happy. They all know their jobs, they all know what's expected of them.
Sol Campbell and Paul Scholes were the stars, along with Paul Ince. I wouldn't leave Darren Anderton out.
England 2-0 Tunisia
David Ginola
Tottenham and France winger
The runs forward from Paul Ince were very important all game. In modern football it's very important to get into the box.
'A splendid goal'
England 2-0 Tunisia
Jimmy Hill
BBC Sport pundit
That was a splendid goal from Scholes. My good friend over there David Ginola looked at it and thought, yeah, it's almost as good as one of mine!
Where were you in 98?
Matthew Harris: I remember the moment exactly: at this point the schoolday's over. I'm hanging around the library like the massive nerd I am, there's another TV tuned to BBC1 in the annex next door and I see the goal through glass, dimly. It's such a good goal I go all Jack Van Gelder and yell "Paul Scholes" about four times while pointing at the screen
'A really good start'
England 2-0 Tunisia
Barry Davies
BBC commentator in Marseille
It's only just begun, but it's begun with a comprehensive England victory over the outsiders of the group.
A really good start.
FULL-TIME
England 2-0 Tunisia
Job done. Even the scorching sun can't stop Paul Scholes in that sort of form.
Where were you in 98?
Iain Turner: My son Arthur was born by CS during ENGTUN98 at the precise moment Scoles scored. We had the radio on but I didn’t hear the goal as I was focussing on birthing drama. Once he was out & ok realised ENG were 2 up. Slightly regret not giving him Scholes as a middle name.
England 2-0 Tunisia
Memo to England managers present and future: Build your team around Paul Scholes...
England 2-0 Tunisia
Trevor Brooking
Former England midfielder at Stade Velodrome
What a cracking goal. Curled it, it was outside the goal until very late, the keeper has got no chance.
Scholes has always looked dangerous coming in late. He has a good strike rate in his young international career and he is only going to get more.
'He's deserved it'
England 2-0 Tunisia
Barry Davies
BBC commentator in Marseille
Scholes...oh yes! Well, he's deserved it.
That's added to the delight of the afternoon. The victory now has a greater expression of England's superiority.
GOAL - England 2-0 Tunisia
Paul Scholes
Wonderful goal! England have ridden their luck a bit in the last few minutes but that should wrao up a win which is pretty much deserved.
Paul Ince drives through midfield and lays it off to Paul Scholes, who takes a touch and curls home beautifully from 20 yards.
'Excitable temperament'
England 1-0 Tunisia
Trevor Brooking
Former England midfielder at Stade Velodrome
England were caught short - that's just an example on the edge of the penalty area of a very excitable temperament from the Tunisians.
They had an extra man. Zoubeir Baya saw glory and sliced it. Horribly wide - fortunately.
CLOSE!
England 1-0 Tunisia
DANGER! Sol Campbell loses the ball and then flies into a terrible tackle, Zoubeir Baya drives on and shoot well, well wide.
That could have been curtains.
England 1-0 Tunisia
Michael Owen has shown in his first few touches that lightning pace that he has. He's almost unstoppable if he gets the ball in space.
