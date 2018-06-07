England's Alan Shearer and Tunisia's Khaled Badra

[Hidden Stream Test]

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England's first game in a World Cup since 1990 SF
  2. Shearer heads opener
  3. Scholes curls home second
  4. Match overshadowed by trouble in Marseille
  5. Gascoigne left out of squad

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Au revoir

    But not goodbye. Thanks again for your company this afternoon.

    I leave you with the best of France 98...

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

    And a reminder that you can join us for some classic Brazil v France 2014 action on 13 June, 12:00 BST.

    See you there!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Your mum wrote in - to say what?! You weren't coming in beacuse there was a match on?What a hero.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Where were you in 98?

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    Chadcoin: England vs Tunisia '98 is my first World Cup memory. The teachers cleared a space in the canteen for us to watch during lesson time. One or two parents weren't happy when they found out. I remember the kids at the back chanting "Shearer, Shearer..."

    SMS Message: Took the day off school to watch it (not truanting - my mum wrote in when the draw was made). Cried after the Romania game when Petrescu scored. from James (then aged 14)
    James (then aged 14)
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    What could go wrong?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    David Kendra: If England play like that against Romania next Monday, nothing can go wrong...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Scholes was terrific'

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Alan Hansen

    Former Scotland and Liverpool defender

    Paul Scholes celebrates
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Scholes was terrific. It's a quality finish from a quality player.

    The major bonus for England in his performance is the number of times he appeared in the opposition's box. Terrific.

    That's what you've got to have.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Jimmy Hill

    BBC Sport pundit

    Glenn Hoddle has a pattern where everybody seems to be comfortable and happy. They all know their jobs, they all know what's expected of them.

    Sol Campbell and Paul Scholes were the stars, along with Paul Ince. I wouldn't leave Darren Anderton out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    David Ginola

    Tottenham and France winger

    Paul Ince
    Copyright: Rex Features

    The runs forward from Paul Ince were very important all game. In modern football it's very important to get into the box.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'A splendid goal'

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Jimmy Hill

    BBC Sport pundit

    Video content

    Video caption: Fifa World Cup 1998: Paul Scholes doubles England's lead against Tunisia

    That was a splendid goal from Scholes. My good friend over there David Ginola looked at it and thought, yeah, it's almost as good as one of mine!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Where were you in 98?

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    Matthew Harris: I remember the moment exactly: at this point the schoolday's over. I'm hanging around the library like the massive nerd I am, there's another TV tuned to BBC1 in the annex next door and I see the goal through glass, dimly. It's such a good goal I go all Jack Van Gelder and yell "Paul Scholes" about four times while pointing at the screen

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'A really good start'

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Barry Davies

    BBC commentator in Marseille

    Glenn Hoddle
    Copyright: Rex Features

    It's only just begun, but it's begun with a comprehensive England victory over the outsiders of the group.

    A really good start.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. FULL-TIME

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Job done. Even the scorching sun can't stop Paul Scholes in that sort of form.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Where were you in 98?

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    Iain Turner: My son Arthur was born by CS during ENGTUN98 at the precise moment Scoles scored. We had the radio on but I didn’t hear the goal as I was focussing on birthing drama. Once he was out & ok realised ENG were 2 up. Slightly regret not giving him Scholes as a middle name.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Memo to England managers present and future: Build your team around Paul Scholes...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Trevor Brooking

    Former England midfielder at Stade Velodrome

    Paul Scholes
    Copyright: Rex Features

    What a cracking goal. Curled it, it was outside the goal until very late, the keeper has got no chance.

    Scholes has always looked dangerous coming in late. He has a good strike rate in his young international career and he is only going to get more.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. 'He's deserved it'

    England 2-0 Tunisia

    Barry Davies

    BBC commentator in Marseille

    Paul Scholes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Scholes...oh yes! Well, he's deserved it.

    That's added to the delight of the afternoon. The victory now has a greater expression of England's superiority.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL - England 2-0 Tunisia

    Paul Scholes

    Video content

    Video caption: Fifa World Cup 1998: Paul Scholes doubles England's lead against Tunisia

    Wonderful goal! England have ridden their luck a bit in the last few minutes but that should wrao up a win which is pretty much deserved.

    Paul Ince drives through midfield and lays it off to Paul Scholes, who takes a touch and curls home beautifully from 20 yards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. 'Excitable temperament'

    England 1-0 Tunisia

    Trevor Brooking

    Former England midfielder at Stade Velodrome

    England were caught short - that's just an example on the edge of the penalty area of a very excitable temperament from the Tunisians.

    They had an extra man. Zoubeir Baya saw glory and sliced it. Horribly wide - fortunately.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. CLOSE!

    England 1-0 Tunisia

    DANGER! Sol Campbell loses the ball and then flies into a terrible tackle, Zoubeir Baya drives on and shoot well, well wide.

    That could have been curtains.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    England 1-0 Tunisia

    Michael Owen has shown in his first few touches that lightning pace that he has. He's almost unstoppable if he gets the ball in space.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Back to top