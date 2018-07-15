Babrbershop Ballers

World Cup Barbershop Ballers - Alternative World Cup analysis from BBC Radio 1Xtra

Summary

  2. Presented by BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright
  3. Guests today are music artist Manga St Hilare and 1Xtra's host Reece Parkinson & resident Jeremiah Asiamah

  1. Today on Barbershop Ballers

    With today being the final day of a brilliant tournament, we haven't just got one episode, we've got two for you. What a treat!

    Make sure you join us pre-match and after the game, as BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright is joined by musicians and DJ’s to debate all the action from today's final between France and Croatia.

    Tonight's guests include musician Manga St Hilare and 1Xtra's host Reece Parkinson & resident Jeremiah Asiamah.

  2. Catch-up

    Missed any of the series so far? You've missed out on a lot, catch up over here right now!

    You're welcome.

    Lucy Bronze, EO and 1Xtra DJ Dotty
    Copyright: BBC
  3. Get Involved

    #barbershopballers

    Today is the big one! Who do you think is going to win? What's the score going to be? Who's going to be the star player?

    Want to get involved? Use the #Barbershopballers and get in on the action.

    Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric
    Copyright: BBC
