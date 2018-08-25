Relive Saturday's EFL action as it happened
Summary
- Lolley & Murphy earn Forest a point from 2-0 down
- Jutkiewicz & Adams score in each half for Blues
- Klich, Alioski & Hernandez give Leeds 3-0 win at Norwich
- Hemed earns QPR first win of season against Wigan
- Baldock nets stoppage-time leveller for Reading at Villa
- Stoke, Bristol City, Sheff Utd, Blackburn, Sheff Wed & Derby all win
- Peterborough maintain 100% winning start with 5-1 win at Plymouth
'I don't think anyone thinks that's a sending off'
FT: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Ipswich
Ipswich are still searching for their first Championship win of the season - and not only are they bottom of the league, but today's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday saw them reduced to 10 men for the second Saturday in succession following Toto Nsiala's straight red for a foul on Fernando Forestieri.
"I can't really tell you what I think because we all know what will happen", boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk when asked for his thoughts on the red card. "And I don't get that, because what's going to happen to the referee for getting the decision wrong?
"And they can look at it, they can tell me his foot's high or that it's raised off the floor, [but] he clearly wins the ball.
"I think Forestieri actually kicks Toto. He's on the floor, and all the referee is saying is he had a good view and it's the follow-through. I don't get it.
"I don't think anyone really thinks that it's a sending-off, and that's cost us today, there's no getting away from it."
McClaren smiling again after testing QPR start
FT: QPR 1-0 Wigan
Steve McClaren breathed a huge sigh of relief at full-time as QPR recorded their first league win of the season.
The Rs, who are hampered by Financial Fair Play restrictions, have been beaten in all four of McClaren’s previous Championship games in charge, but Brighton loanee Tomer Hemed headed home to end their barren run.
Hemed arrived on loan this week along with Burnley striker Nahki Wells, and McClaren credits them with helping to change his side's mentality.
“It made a huge difference," he said. "We had no money to buy and have been praying for the (transfer) window to end and the loan market to open, because that’s all we can take.
“This week has been tough, but once they came in on Thursday you could see the belief in the players grow that we are moving forward and making signings.
“The fight was incredible: the tackles, the blocks, the headers. You have to do that in the Championship to get a result.
“Keeping the clean sheet is the first thing and now we also know we have people who can score goals.”
FT: Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Before we close things for the evening, here's a bit more reaction from the earlier games in the Championship.
Starting with a smiling Steve McClaren. Brace yourselves...
'We were unlucky'
FT: Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Birmingham midfielder Gary Gardner told Sky Sports:
"We're gutted. At 2-0 up we thought we were going to win the game but that's where we've got to be strong and see the result out.
"We were unlucky tonight - we've just got to keep going and the win will come."
'I thought we were really poor'
FT: Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Forest goalscorer Daryl Muprhy told Sky Sports:
"It was a strange game, I thought we were really poor, but we've got subs who can come on and make a difference.
"We have to give credit to Birmingham because they made it very hard for us and we were nowhere near it. We dug in, showed we can fight until the end and thankfully took a point."
FT: Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Let's get some reaction from the City Ground...
FT: Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Where do I start?
Birmingham looked to be cruising as goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Che Adams in each half put them 2-0 up.
But Joe Lolley's sublime half-volley and Daryl Murphy's expert finish from a tight angle earned a draw for Forest.
Forest remain unbeaten - Blues are still searching for their first win of the season.
FULL-TIME
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
There's not enough time for Blues to take the corner... it's all over!
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Another corner to Birmingham...
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
The Birmingham corner is bent in, Lukas Jutkiewicz wins the header, but it's cleared by Forest.
They're into the final 30 seconds...
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Corner to Blues...
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
What a comeback this has been from Forest. They weren't in the game for 70 minutes.
Now they look most likely to win it. Two minutes left.
Five minutes of added time
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Plenty of time for a winner!
Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
I would not want to be in Garry Monk's company this evening.
His side have blown a two-goal lead. He is absolutely seething on the touchline.
GOAL: Nottm Forest 2-2 Birmingham
Daryl Murphy
Nottingham Forest have equalised! Unbelievable.
Joe Lolley smacks a fierce shot from 30 yards which Lee Camp palms out, but straight to Daryl Murphy, who fires in on the rebound.
Pandemonium at the City Ground!
YELLOW CARD
Nottm Forest 1-2 Birmingham
Forest midfielder Jack Colback slides in on Che Adams and chops him down. Booking.
Nottm Forest 1-2 Birmingham
The Reds are piling everyone forward now. Blues are putting their bodies on the line.
It's a frantic finale at the City Ground.
Nottm Forest 1-2 Birmingham
Forest have been the kings of late goals in recent weeks.
Matty Cash grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser against Bury in the Carabao Cup and Hillal Soudani did the same in the league against Wigan last weekend.
Surely they can't do it again?
Nottm Forest 1-2 Birmingham
And breathe. I'm not sure this one is done yet. What have Forest got left?