Relive Saturday's EFL action as it happened

Ipswich are still searching for their first Championship win of the season - and not only are they bottom of the league, but today's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday saw them reduced to 10 men for the second Saturday in succession following Toto Nsiala's straight red for a foul on Fernando Forestieri.

"I can't really tell you what I think because we all know what will happen", boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk when asked for his thoughts on the red card. "And I don't get that, because what's going to happen to the referee for getting the decision wrong?

"And they can look at it, they can tell me his foot's high or that it's raised off the floor, [but] he clearly wins the ball.

"I think Forestieri actually kicks Toto. He's on the floor, and all the referee is saying is he had a good view and it's the follow-through. I don't get it.

"I don't think anyone really thinks that it's a sending-off, and that's cost us today, there's no getting away from it."