World Cup final reaction as France celebrates

Croatia were in their first ever World Cup final and midfielder Luka Modric won the player of the tournament award. Croatian newspaper Glas Istre labels their campaign as 'heroic'.
.Copyright: .
Post update
Let's spare a thought for Croatia. They put up a valiant fight, especially after three lots of extra-time and two penalty shoot-outs to get to the final.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The French papers
Liberation
.Copyright: .
The French papers
La Voix Du Nord
It's a simple 'Thank you' from La Voix Du Nord.
.Copyright: .
The French papers
L'Equipe
There have been some in France who have criticised France manager Didier Deschamps but that has all been forgotten now. L'Equipe goes with the headline of 'An eternal happiness'.
.Copyright: .
Sacre bleu!!
If you're going to celebrate you might as well go big like France's President Emmanuel Macron. Forget just shaking hands with your rival country's leader but jump out of your seat and give it large.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Relive the action
By the way, if you haven't seen the final then here are the highlights. If you have seen it, it's worth another look.
The back pages
Guardian
.Copyright: .
The back pages
The i
.Copyright: .
The back pages
Daily Mail
.Copyright: .
The back pages
Daily Mirror
.Copyright: .
The back pages
Daily Star
.Copyright: .
The back pages
Daily Telegraph
Let's start with a flick through the back pages shall we. As you'd expect, they are dominated by Les Bleus.
.Copyright: .
What now?
The World Cup is over. Yes, I hate to say it but it is. After a month of amazing ups and downs in a glorious football extravaganza, Football Island in Russia has ended with France going home with the trophy.
If you're struggling to come to terms with that sad but true reality then put off dealing with it for a little longer as we hoover up all the reaction from the final.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Post update
Post update
Croatia were in their first ever World Cup final and midfielder Luka Modric won the player of the tournament award. Croatian newspaper Glas Istre labels their campaign as 'heroic'.
Post update
Let's spare a thought for Croatia. They put up a valiant fight, especially after three lots of extra-time and two penalty shoot-outs to get to the final.
The French papers
Liberation
The French papers
La Voix Du Nord
It's a simple 'Thank you' from La Voix Du Nord.
The French papers
L'Equipe
There have been some in France who have criticised France manager Didier Deschamps but that has all been forgotten now. L'Equipe goes with the headline of 'An eternal happiness'.
Sacre bleu!!
If you're going to celebrate you might as well go big like France's President Emmanuel Macron. Forget just shaking hands with your rival country's leader but jump out of your seat and give it large.
Relive the action
By the way, if you haven't seen the final then here are the highlights. If you have seen it, it's worth another look.
The back pages
Guardian
The back pages
The i
The back pages
Daily Mail
The back pages
Daily Mirror
The back pages
Daily Star
The back pages
Daily Telegraph
Let's start with a flick through the back pages shall we. As you'd expect, they are dominated by Les Bleus.
What now?
The World Cup is over. Yes, I hate to say it but it is. After a month of amazing ups and downs in a glorious football extravaganza, Football Island in Russia has ended with France going home with the trophy.
If you're struggling to come to terms with that sad but true reality then put off dealing with it for a little longer as we hoover up all the reaction from the final.