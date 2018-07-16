France celebrate winning the World Cup

World Cup final reaction as France celebrates

Summary

  1. France beat Croatia to win World Cup
  2. Pundits give their reaction to France win
  3. Reaction from France and Croatia
  4. Argentina part ways with coach Sampaoli
  5. Get involved via #bbcfootball

    Croatia were in their first ever World Cup final and midfielder Luka Modric won the player of the tournament award. Croatian newspaper Glas Istre labels their campaign as 'heroic'.

    Glas istre
    Let's spare a thought for Croatia. They put up a valiant fight, especially after three lots of extra-time and two penalty shoot-outs to get to the final.

    Croatia
  4. The French papers

    Liberation

    Liberation
  5. The French papers

    La Voix Du Nord

    It's a simple 'Thank you' from La Voix Du Nord.

    La Voix Du Nord
  6. The French papers

    L'Equipe

    There have been some in France who have criticised France manager Didier Deschamps but that has all been forgotten now. L'Equipe goes with the headline of 'An eternal happiness'.

    L'Equipe
  7. Sacre bleu!!

    If you're going to celebrate you might as well go big like France's President Emmanuel Macron. Forget just shaking hands with your rival country's leader but jump out of your seat and give it large.

    France's President Emmanuel Macron celebrates during the World Cup final
  8. Relive the action

    By the way, if you haven't seen the final then here are the highlights. If you have seen it, it's worth another look.

    Video caption: World Cup 2018: France 4-2 Croatia highlights
  9. The back pages

    Guardian

    Guardian
  10. The back pages

    The i

    The i
  11. The back pages

    Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
  12. The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror
  13. The back pages

    Daily Star

    Daily Star
  14. The back pages

    Daily Telegraph

    Let's start with a flick through the back pages shall we. As you'd expect, they are dominated by Les Bleus.

    Telegraph
  15. What now?

    The World Cup is over. Yes, I hate to say it but it is. After a month of amazing ups and downs in a glorious football extravaganza, Football Island in Russia has ended with France going home with the trophy.

    If you're struggling to come to terms with that sad but true reality then put off dealing with it for a little longer as we hoover up all the reaction from the final.

    France celebrate winning the World Cup
