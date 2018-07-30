Transfer news & football latest

Will Antonio be smiling again soon? AC Milan a re reportedly ready to offer former Chelsea boss Conte a £5.5m-a-year deal to take over from Gennaro Gattuso as manager.
By Greg O'Keeffe and Andrew Mullen
Good news for Conte?
Darmian to head for Serie A?
Never mind Old Trafford incomings - this guy could be going the other way.
Napoli are interested in signing Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 28, on loan with the option to buy at the end of next season.
No Premier League switch for Lewandowski?
Jose Mourinho wants new signings but one reported target doesn't seem likely...
Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac says 29-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, is staying with the German club.
Luiz to stay at Chelsea?
Maurizio Sarri's appointment as Chelsea manager has apparently convinced Brazilian defender David Luiz, 31, that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge this season.
He fell out of favour with Antonio Conte, but did anyone actually want to sign Luiz?
Breaking - Rosenior retires
Brighton & Hove Albion
Liam Rosenior has retired from professional football at the age of 34.
The full-back, who had notable promotion-winning spells with the likes of Hull and Brighton in a 16-year professional career, made close to 450 senior appearances.
Everton keen to keep Pickford amid Chelsea interest
Jordan Pickford's heroics at the World Cup have predictably attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, with Chelsea potentially seeking a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois
Pickford, though, is set to be offered a new contract at Everton as they look to secure the long-term future of the 24-year-old England goalkeeper.
Maguire keen on Man Utd move?
So Jose is not happy... would a move for England defender Harry Maguire make the Manchester United boss turn that frown upside down?
Maguire, 25, is keen on a £65m move to United but will not force his departure, and Leicester are reluctant to sell.
You hope that has whetted your appetite.
Later, we will be asking where you think your clubs need to strengthen, so get your thinking caps on.
Spurs to miss out on Bale return?
Chelsea's Willian to Barcelona?
Is Mahrez injury a concern for Man City?
Ex-Chelsea boss Conte to take over at AC Milan?
Mourinho unhappy with lack of transfer activity
Chelsea's Courtois and Willian to Real Madrid?
Let's start with a look at today's back pages.
Good morning - 11 days to go
As July draws to a close the new Premier League season is almost upon us. Exciting.
At the same time - the top flight transfer window closes early this summer...in 11 days.
It slams shut at 5pm on 9 August.
Today we'll discuss all the latest transfer news and get your views along the way.