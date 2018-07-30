Transfer news & football latest

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. English transfer window shuts on 9 August
  2. Which clubs still need to make signings?
  3. Gossip: Harry Maguire open to Man Utd move
  4. Get involved - #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe and Andrew Mullen

All times stated are UK

  1. Good news for Conte?

    Will Antonio be smiling again soon?

    AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer former Chelsea boss Conte a £5.5m-a-year deal to take over from Gennaro Gattuso as manager.

    Antonio Conte
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Darmian to head for Serie A?

    Matteo Darmian
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Never mind Old Trafford incomings - this guy could be going the other way.

    Napoli are interested in signing Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 28, on loan with the option to buy at the end of next season.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. No Premier League switch for Lewandowski?

    Jose Mourinho wants new signings but one reported target doesn't seem likely...

    Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac says 29-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, is staying with the German club.

    Robert Lewandowski
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Luiz to stay at Chelsea?

    David Luiz and Maurizio Sarri
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Maurizio Sarri's appointment as Chelsea manager has apparently convinced Brazilian defender David Luiz, 31, that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge this season.

    He fell out of favour with Antonio Conte, but did anyone actually want to sign Luiz?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Breaking - Rosenior retires

    Brighton & Hove Albion

    Liam Rosenior has retired from professional football at the age of 34.

    The full-back, who had notable promotion-winning spells with the likes of Hull and Brighton in a 16-year professional career, made close to 450 senior appearances.

    Liam Rosenior
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Everton keen to keep Pickford amid Chelsea interest

    Jordan Pickford
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Jordan Pickford's heroics at the World Cup have predictably attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, with Chelsea potentially seeking a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois

    Pickford, though, is set to be offered a new contract at Everton as they look to secure the long-term future of the 24-year-old England goalkeeper.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Maguire keen on Man Utd move?

    Harry Maguire
    Copyright: Getty Images

    So Jose is not happy... would a move for England defender Harry Maguire make the Manchester United boss turn that frown upside down?

    Maguire, 25, is keen on a £65m move to United but will not force his departure, and Leicester are reluctant to sell.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    You hope that has whetted your appetite.

    Later, we will be asking where you think your clubs need to strengthen, so get your thinking caps on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Spurs to miss out on Bale return?

    The I

    The i
    Copyright: The i/Twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Chelsea's Willian to Barcelona?

    The Sun

    The Sun
    Copyright: The Sun/Twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Is Mahrez injury a concern for Man City?

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star/Twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Ex-Chelsea boss Conte to take over at AC Milan?

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror/Twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Mourinho unhappy with lack of transfer activity

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro/Twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Chelsea's Courtois and Willian to Real Madrid?

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail/Twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Let's start with a look at today's back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Good morning - 11 days to go

    As July draws to a close the new Premier League season is almost upon us. Exciting.

    At the same time - the top flight transfer window closes early this summer...in 11 days.

    It slams shut at 5pm on 9 August.

    Today we'll discuss all the latest transfer news and get your views along the way.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top