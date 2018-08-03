Premier League transfer news & football latest
- Six days to go until transfer window shuts
- Real Madrid 'want £670m for Modric'
- Start of Football League season
- Man City and Chelsea news conferences before Sunday's Community Shield
Premier League gossip
Elsewhere, Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina are still being linked with Manchester United as Jose Mourinho continues his search for a centre-back...
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is apparently considering another loan move...
...and Chelsea are linked with Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic.
It's all here.
'Real want £670m for Modric'
There's a clear winner when it comes today's gossip.
Apparently, anyone interested in signing Luka Modric will have to stump up the, erm, £670m release clause built into the 32-year old's contract.
Modric has been linked with Inter, whose project to recreate the Croatian national side must surely now be in question...
Even by today's standards, you could build a pretty decent team with that amount of money.
Six days to go
...until the transfer window shuts.
The final week of a transfer window is always a great time for transfer stories, and this one is no different...
Let's take a closer look at the gossip, shall we?
Courtois staying put?
The Express is one of many to lead with cricket, focusing on Virat Kohli's heroics at Edgbaston yesterday.
On the footballing front, they suggest that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois may be staying at Chelsea for another year, despite being heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
Karius to remain number one?
Metro says Loris Karius is set to carry on wearing the number one shirt at Liverpool after new signing Alisson turned it down.
Zaha to Chelsea?
The Mirror leads with Wilfried Zaha trying to force through a move to Chelsea.
English football season begins
Morning all. There have been 19 (largely) football-less days since the World Cup final, but the wait is over. The English football season resumes this weekend, with Reading and Frank Lampard's Derby kicking things off in the Championship at the Madejski this evening.
More on that - and Sunday's Community Shield between Manchester City and Chelsea - later.
First, let's have a look at the back pages and all the transfer gossip circulating this morning. Six days to go until that window shuts...