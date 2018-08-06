Premier League news and transfer latest
Everton reach an agreement with Barcelona to sign Colombia defender Yerry Mina, plus more gossip here
- Manchester City beat Chelsea to win Community Shield
- Burnley sign defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough
- Monaco winger Rachid Ghezzal joins Leicester
- Courtois and Hazard linked with moves away from Chelsea
By Denise Evans
'Sarri faces big job at Chelsea'
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Matthew Upson
Former Arsenal defender on BBC TV
Chelsea's defeat by Manchester City in the Community Shield showed just how big a job Maurizio Sarri faces to turn his side into title contenders.
Sarri already knew that he could be about to lose some of his best players - Eden Hazard, Willian and Thibaut Courtois - who have all been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.
That in itself is a lot to contend with, especially in your first few weeks as manager of a club such as Chelsea.
But what Sarri saw at Wembley will also have told him a lot about what his other players are capable of, in terms of fitting into his system or reaching the required standards.
He has issues to tackle right through his team and, with Thursday being the transfer deadline for incoming players, there is not much time to decide whether to address them in the transfer market.
Read more from Matthew Upson on the issues Sarri faces at Chelsea here.
Let's have a quick flick through some of the back pages, where Manchester City's win against Chelsea in the Community Shield dominates.
Morning!
So, Manchester City started the season as they mean to go on with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield.
Sergio Aguero scored both goals, as the reigning Premier League champions won the traditional season curtain-raiser at Wembley.
While City carried on as they left off last season, Chelsea were way off the pace and with questions marks over the future of key players Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, new boss Maurizio Sarri faces plenty of challenges ahead of their opening game at Huddersfield.