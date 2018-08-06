Premier League news and transfer latest

Chelsea's defeat by Manchester City in the Community Shield showed just how big a job Maurizio Sarri faces to turn his side into title contenders.

Sarri already knew that he could be about to lose some of his best players - Eden Hazard, Willian and Thibaut Courtois - who have all been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

That in itself is a lot to contend with, especially in your first few weeks as manager of a club such as Chelsea.

But what Sarri saw at Wembley will also have told him a lot about what his other players are capable of, in terms of fitting into his system or reaching the required standards.

He has issues to tackle right through his team and, with Thursday being the transfer deadline for incoming players, there is not much time to decide whether to address them in the transfer market.

