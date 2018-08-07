Courtios

Premier League news and transfer latest

Summary

  1. Courtois absent from Chelsea training amid Real Madrid links
  2. Kroenke makes £600m offer to buy Arsenal in full
  3. Gossip: Pogba's agent wants Barcelona move
Live Reporting

By Denise Evans and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Perez on his way to West Ham

    Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is making the switch across London to West Ham, with the deal almost done, writes Simon Stone.

    The striker, 29, spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna after failing to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium.

    Perez
  2. More from today's back pages...

    The Mirror features Rafa Benitez and the story that his players are refusing to undertake TV interviews following a pay dispute with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

    Harry Maguire returning to Leicester training and the ongoing saga of Chelsea's want-away stars complete the newspaper back pages.

    Mirror
    Star
    The Times
  3. What the papers say

    Chelsea's Thiabut Courtois and Eden Hazard dominate the back pages today.

    Both stars are reportedly on their way out of Stamford Bridge, with the former apparently refusing to return to training in London after the World Cup break.

    Daily Express
    Guardian
    Metro
  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Join the conversation and let us know what you think of your club's transfer business so far.

    Are you disappointed with the lack of action; has your favourite player been sold or has your manger's new signing(s) got you excited and optimistic for the new season?

    Jorginho
  5. Keeper-go-round

    With the departure of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea looking to be imminent, it could spark some chopping and changing at Premier League clubs.

    Jack Butland has emerged as an early front-runner to replace the Belgian at Stamford Bridge if he leaves, while Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is also rumoured to be on Chelsea's radar.

    And with Nick Pope out with a long-term injury, Joe Hart could be on his way up the M66 to Burnley from Manchester City.

    Jack Butland
  6. Good morning!

    We are ready for what could well be a busy day of business in the Premier League, as the transfer deadline fast approaches.

    With just two days until the window shuts in England on Thursday, clubs are scrambling to secure deals to bring in new players or sell those surplus to requirements.

    There are still big questions marks over what's going on at Chelsea, with Thibaut Courtois AWOL from training and Eden Hazard reportedly wanting a move away from Stamford Bridge.

    Elsewhere, we'll be tracking the movements of Joe Hart's potential move to Burnley and whether Jose Mourinho signs one of the defenders his Manchester United have been linked with this summer.

    With Bayern's Jerome Boateng thrown into the mix yesterday and long-term targets Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld very much wanted by Mourinho, will one of these men be pulling on the United shirt when they play Leicester on Friday?

    Toby Alderweireld
