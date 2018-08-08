Transfer deadline - one day to go

Plenty of headlines about Paul Pogba today.

However, Manchester United are adamant they have no intention of selling their £89m World Cup-winning midfielder.

The source of Pogba's unease is thought to be Jose Mourinho's comments during United's recent US tour about how the Frenchman gets distracted by the commercial deals he is involved in.

Certainly it doesn't appear there is a ploy on Pogba's part to negotiate an increased contract at Old Trafford following Alexis Sanchez's big money arrival from Arsenal in January.

My understanding is that the midfielder has not asked for more money.