Transfer deadline - one day to go

With just hours remaining, what does your club need ahead of the deadline? Do you desperately need a striker or is it a goalkeeper that you're after?
Rhys: No way Pogba is leaving. United won't have a replacement ready (Who could replace him?) He'll stay and bring his France form into the new season and show the league who's boss. United needs to remember what happened when he last went.
John: Of course Pogba wants out, he’ll never fulfill his true potential playing under JM or at MUFC, with the quality that FCB or RM have. He tasted winning the biggest prize in international football now he wants the biggest club trophies
Mat: A Utd supporting mate of mine always says "There is no smoke without fire" when it comes to players rumoured to be signing for Utd (Ronaldo and Bale spring to mind) He believes the Pogba rumours are nothing but rumours. Football fans and their double standards!
Hazard scores the winning spot-kick
Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty at Stamford Bridge last night, as Chelsea overcame French side Lyon in their final pre-season friendly.
The Belgian forward found the back of the net after substitute goalkeeper Rob Green saved Lyon's fifth and final penalty, from Pape Cheikh Diop.
It was somewhat apt that Green - who replaced Polish teenager Marcin Bulka late in the game - would be the hero in a week that has focused the spotlight on goalkeepers at the Bridge.
You can read what new manager Maurizio Sarri said after the match here.
Sturridge in the goals
Liverpool concluded their pre-season preparations last night with a 3-1 win over Italian side Torino at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were on target in the first half for a strong-starting Reds XI that featured three summer signings - goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho.
Torino pulled one back through Andrea Belotti's powerful close-range header, before Daniel Sturridge rounded off the scoring.
Pogba not after more money - and is not for sale
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Plenty of headlines about Paul Pogba today.
However, Manchester United are adamant they have no intention of selling their £89m World Cup-winning midfielder.
The source of Pogba's unease is thought to be Jose Mourinho's comments during United's recent US tour about how the Frenchman gets distracted by the commercial deals he is involved in.
Certainly it doesn't appear there is a ploy on Pogba's part to negotiate an increased contract at Old Trafford following Alexis Sanchez's big money arrival from Arsenal in January.
My understanding is that the midfielder has not asked for more money.
Premier League curtain-raiser
After all of the dealings in the transfer window, you only have to wait 27 hours before the excitement kicks in again.
Manchester United host Leicester City in the first game of the new Premier League campaign on Friday, 10 August at 20:00 BST.
Jose Mourinho's side will be looking to mount a challenge against local rivals Manchester City this season, after Pep Guardiola's men strolled to the title last term.
Remember to tune into BBC Radio 5 live for all of the build-up and full match commentary from 18:00 BST, with live text commentary also available on the BBC Sport website.
Why has the transfer window moved forward?
Usually the English summer transfer window closes at the end of August, but this year the deadline has been set at 17:00 BST on Thursday, 9 August.
The move comes after all 72 EFL clubs moved in line with the Premier League, who voted in September 2017 in favour of closing the window before their season starts.
You can read what new manager Maurizio Sarri said after the match here.
Sturridge in the goals
Liverpool concluded their pre-season preparations last night with a 3-1 win over Italian side Torino at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were on target in the first half for a strong-starting Reds XI that featured three summer signings - goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho.
Torino pulled one back through Andrea Belotti's powerful close-range header, before Daniel Sturridge rounded off the scoring.
You can read the full match report here.
Peter: This is exactly why changing the transfer window was a bad idea... we can’t sign players but they’re still having their heads turned by foreign teams for the rest of the month
Andrew: No player is bigger than the club. That was true of Beckham, Keane and even Jaap Stam. Let him go.
Chelsea target Bilbao keeper
My colleague David Ornstein says Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, for a world record fee.
The 23-year-old would be brought in as a replacement for the unsettled Thibaut Courtois.
You can read the full story here.
Pogba wants out - reports
According to the Daily Mail, reports coming out of Old Trafford suggest world-cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba has told his Manchester United teammates that he wants to leave the club.
The Frenchman rejoined United from Juventus two years ago, but the 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's transfer news.
With just one day to go ahead of the deadline, we are expecting plenty of gossip throughout the day.
Stay with us as we bring you all of the latest comings and goings around the world of football...