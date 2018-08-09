Transfer deadline day - Fulham make late £22.3m signing

Still waiting on Danny Ings to Southampton and Andre-Frank Anguissa to Fulham.
Today would be nice, guys. Some of us need to get home.
'West Ham a totally different team'
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 live
I'm so excited to see Andriy Yarmolenko in the Premier League. It is the weirdest thing, he is so left footed and a 6'3 player who plays on the right. But when you get him on that left foot he is just about unstoppable. If you haven't watched him before he's absolutely brilliant.
West Ham are adding a lot to the squad, it is a totally different team, I thought they would push for seventh before all the deadline day deals, but they will be top half, no doubt about it.
'Delighted with the players we signed'
Crystal Palace
More from Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on BBC Radio 5 Live:
"I’m very happy with our business. We set out to sign players to replace the ones we lost, and get players of the right type. We all agreed very early there are profiles of players we wanted, we got the keeper we wanted to add and happy with Vicente
Guaita.
"We had to replace the midfielders we lost and add a different type of forward
to the one we had. We pursued these players for a while, it took a while to get
Jordan Ayew over the line, so delighted with the players we brought in. It gives us the same strength as the end of last season, perhaps maybe increased and that best you can hope for."
Everyone thinking Mina will be a good player clearly only watched the World Cup. Good at attacking set pieces but defensively no better than Keane or Jagielka. By the time he left Palmeiras in Brazil he was often not starting and wasn't popular among the fans.
Wolves and Fulham have come up from the Championship and have splashed the cash on their return to the top-flight.
Which of the two will finish higher?
Hit thumbs up for Wolves and thumbs down for Fulham.
'Moving to Crystal Palace a step up'
Crystal Palace
New Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew on his loan move from Swansea:
“I am very pleased to be here. It’s been a long transfer window but finally I got a move. The important thing for me now is to get fit and to be in good shape, and I know the manager wants to use me up front and make things happen.
“The manager, chairman and sporting director all made an effort for me to be here today, so I have to thank them. I am looking forward to playing with the boys and meet the fans, and hopefully it’ll be a good season.
“I chose to come to Palace to continue improving. It’s a step up for me and I’m ready for the challenge and to get to where I think I can get to.”
'Important to keep key players'
Crystal Palace
Manager Roy Hodgson on BBC Radio 5 Live:
We decided very early on and I’m grateful to the chairman
and owner for it, that while we might not have the money of others to bring lots
of players, we’ve got to keep what we’ve got and accept we lost players
like Yohan Cabaye, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bakary Sako. We have to replace them and
make sure we are every bit as strong as we were in the latter half of the last
season.
Sometimes keeping what you’ve got is every bit as important
as adding to what you’ve got.
It started off quietly but the deals started popping after 17:00 BST.
Everton signed Barcelona pair Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, as well as Brazilian winger Bernard.
Fulham have been busy making a total of five acquisitions including midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa from Marseille for £22.3m.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid from Chelsea, while midfielder Mateo Kovacic moved to Stamford Bridge on loan.
Leicester brought in two defenders.
And Newcastle completed a deal for Federico Fernandez.
BreakingAnguissa joins Fulham
Fulham
Fulham have announced the signing of midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa for £22.3m from Marseille.
The Cameroon international has signed a five-year deal.
BreakingIngs becomes a Saint
Southampton
It's official.
Striker Danny Ings has joined Southampton on a season-long loan which will be made permanent at the end of the 2018-19 season.
