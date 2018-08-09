Transfer deadline day - Fulham make late £22.3m signing

More from Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I’m very happy with our business. We set out to sign players to replace the ones we lost, and get players of the right type. We all agreed very early there are profiles of players we wanted, we got the keeper we wanted to add and happy with Vicente Guaita.

"We had to replace the midfielders we lost and add a different type of forward to the one we had. We pursued these players for a while, it took a while to get Jordan Ayew over the line, so delighted with the players we brought in. It gives us the same strength as the end of last season, perhaps maybe increased and that best you can hope for."