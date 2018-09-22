Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Live Reporting

By Alex Bysouth

All times stated are UK

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Well, time to take a breath.

    That's it from me, but follow all the reaction to today's Premier League games here.

  2. FULL-TIME

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    So close for Adama Traore! He blazes over after a long run, and that's it.

    Great game.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    United launching it forward, Wolves still dangerous on the break.

    Manchester United 1-1 Wolves

    Leon Osman

    Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live

    Wolves have got to be careful, they're dropping deeper and deeper and allowing United to run at them.

    Tired legs and tired minds are giving away free kicks now.

  5. Post update

    Been a cracking game this. Hard to pick a winner, if there is to be one...

    Two minutes of five added on gone.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Almost for Adama Traore!

    He scampers forward on the break and forces David De Gea into a good save.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Tense at Old Trafford, but it's all United.

    Wolves hanging on a little.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Andreas Pereira fires straight into the wall. Not sure Juan Mata will let him have another one.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Chance for United, silly free-kick to give away from Romain Saiss...

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
  10. SUBSTITUTION

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Another change for Wolves. Goalscorer Joao Moutinho goes off for Romain Saiss.

    Mike Sizzy: Lukaku needs to be taken Off he’s playing nothing, he’s been done too poor

    Babatunde: Lukaku is an overrated player and Man Utd defence isn't good enough to curtail Wolverhampton.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Great turn and sprint from Adama Traore, but Wolves are unable to make the most of the potential break.

    Manchester United enjoying plenty of pressure.

  13. SUBSTITUTION

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Good shift from Helder Costa. But here comes Adama Traore.

    Jesse Lingard goes off for Manchester United as Andreas Pereira comes on.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Just under 20 minutes to go.

    Hard to call this...

    Marouane Fellaini rises at the back post to meet Luke Shaw's delivery, but Rui Patricio makes a comfortable save.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
  15. 'Neves and Moutinho have been terrific'

    Manchester United 1-1 Wolves

    Leon Osman

    Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live

    Some of the passes from Neves and Moutinho have been terrific. They are slipping them through the tightest spaces.

    Their fine intricate passing has been unreal to watch today.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Great hit from Jesse Lingard!

    Just as I said Wolves were on top, the Manchester United midfielder lets rip from long-range with a swerving effort that's pushed over the bar.

    Romelu Lukaku then misses an absolute sitter of a header, but is flagged offside.

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Diogo Jota works himself half a yard and gets a left-footed effort off, but it trickles into the hands a of a diving David de Gea.

    Wolves on top at the minute.

    David De Gea
    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Think Mourinho was careful there not to directly replace Alexis Sanchez with Anthony Martial, although that is essentially what's happened...

    My mate has a theory that the key to Sanchez's brilliance at Arsenal was Olivier Giroud... you listening, Jose?

    It's another match in which he's struggled to have an impact since joining United.

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Man Utd 1-1 Paul Pogba

    Jose Mourinho is changing things up.

    Fred goes off for Anthony Martial, and Alexis Sanchez is off for Juan Mata.

  20. YELLOW CARD

    Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

    Cynical by Ruben Neves. Professional foul if ever there was one, and he takes a booking for the team after cleaning out Paul Pogba at full pelt.

