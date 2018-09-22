Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Well, time to take a breath. That's it from me, but follow all the reaction to today's Premier League games here.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
That's it from me, but follow all the reaction to today's Premier League games here.
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
So close for Adama Traore! He blazes over after a long run, and that's it.
Great game.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
United launching it forward, Wolves still dangerous on the break.
Post update
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Wolves have got to be careful, they're dropping deeper and deeper and allowing United to run at them.
Tired legs and tired minds are giving away free kicks now.
Post update
Been a cracking game this. Hard to pick a winner, if there is to be one...
Two minutes of five added on gone.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Almost for Adama Traore!
He scampers forward on the break and forces David De Gea into a good save.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Tense at Old Trafford, but it's all United.
Wolves hanging on a little.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Andreas Pereira fires straight into the wall. Not sure Juan Mata will let him have another one.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Chance for United, silly free-kick to give away from Romain Saiss...
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Another change for Wolves. Goalscorer Joao Moutinho goes off for Romain Saiss.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Mike Sizzy: Lukaku needs to be taken Off he’s playing nothing, he’s been done too poor
Babatunde: Lukaku is an overrated player and Man Utd defence isn't good enough to curtail Wolverhampton.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Great turn and sprint from Adama Traore, but Wolves are unable to make the most of the potential break.
Manchester United enjoying plenty of pressure.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Good shift from Helder Costa. But here comes Adama Traore.
Jesse Lingard goes off for Manchester United as Andreas Pereira comes on.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Just under 20 minutes to go.
Hard to call this...
Marouane Fellaini rises at the back post to meet Luke Shaw's delivery, but Rui Patricio makes a comfortable save.
'Neves and Moutinho have been terrific'
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Some of the passes from Neves and Moutinho have been terrific. They are slipping them through the tightest spaces.
Their fine intricate passing has been unreal to watch today.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Great hit from Jesse Lingard!
Just as I said Wolves were on top, the Manchester United midfielder lets rip from long-range with a swerving effort that's pushed over the bar.
Romelu Lukaku then misses an absolute sitter of a header, but is flagged offside.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Diogo Jota works himself half a yard and gets a left-footed effort off, but it trickles into the hands a of a diving David de Gea.
Wolves on top at the minute.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Think Mourinho was careful there not to directly replace Alexis Sanchez with Anthony Martial, although that is essentially what's happened...
My mate has a theory that the key to Sanchez's brilliance at Arsenal was Olivier Giroud... you listening, Jose?
It's another match in which he's struggled to have an impact since joining United.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 1-1 Paul Pogba
Jose Mourinho is changing things up.
Fred goes off for Anthony Martial, and Alexis Sanchez is off for Juan Mata.
YELLOW CARD
Man Utd 1-1 Wolves
Cynical by Ruben Neves. Professional foul if ever there was one, and he takes a booking for the team after cleaning out Paul Pogba at full pelt.