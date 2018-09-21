Spurs celebrate

Reaction as Spurs win at Brighton

Summary

  1. Kane penalty after Murray handball
  2. Murray was in wall defending a free-kick
  3. Lamela with precise low finish into the corner
  4. Knockaert with crisp strike in injury-time
  5. Spurs had lost previous three matches v Watford, Liverpool & Inter Milan

By Emma Sanders

  1. GOAL - Brighton 1-2 Tottenham

    Anthony Knockaert

    Brighton break forward from that save from Mat Ryan and Anthony Knockaert has space to drive into on the right.

    He does and lets rip with his right foot and slots it into the far corner.

    Anthony Knockaert
  2. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Paul Mortimer

    Former Charlton player on BBC London 94.9

    Brighton are playing like they've been trying not to get beat.

    They just haven't taken their chances.

    The Knockeart miss was huge. The game was open then, it would have made all the difference.

  3. CLOSE!

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Harry Kane should score again. Mat Ryan denies him for the third time in the last five minutes.

    Rory: Even with 1 minute plus stoppage time left, I never feel confident of the win. Always feel the same watching Spurs

    O Cube: Brighton players NAIVE. Will lose to poor finishing. Had every chance to score 2 clear goals.

    Mauricio Pochettino
  5. CLOSE!

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Harry Kane wants another goal. He drives at the defence and sends a fizzing effort on goal with his left foot.

    It's kept out by Mat Ryan but only to concede a corner.

  6. CLOSE!

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Oh that would have been beautiful!

    Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen link-up on the edge of the box and slip it wide to Dele Alli. The substitute fires a dangerous ball across the face of the goal and it's only inches in front of Harry Kane.

    Dele Alli
  7. CLOSE!

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Harry Kane has a sight of goal after he cuts inside onto his right foot at the top of the area. His shot has venom but it's straight at Mat Ryan and the goalkeeper gobbles it up.

  8. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Tottenham are just keeping the ball now and trying to run the clock down. Brighton don't look like scoring and it's all gone a bit flat again.

    Seats are starting to empty.

  9. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Lewis Dunk is wiping blood from his mouth after a bash from Erik Lamela. Looks a nasty one that!

    Lewis Dunk
  10. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Danny Rose walks slower than my gran to collect the ball on the sidelines to take a throw-in. The home supporters start to jeer - they don't like this time wasting.

  11. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Anthony Knockaert throws his boot high into the air and scrapes the back of Eric Dier's shirt. The midfielder won't be thankful for that!

    Free-kick to Tottenham.

  12. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Brighton attack down the right and win a throw-in but Jurgen Locadia drifts offside immediately afterwards and the opportunity is wasted.

    Mark: Lamela! What a beautiful move!!!

    Don: FInally seeing why we bought Erik Lamela after all his injuries issues (remember he had to learn how to walk again!), will hopefully become the key player we always thought he would be!

    Spurs celebrate
  16. SUBSTITUTION

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Tottenham's Dele Alli comes on for Lucas Moura.

    Yves Bissouma is also replaced by Jurgen Locadia for Brighton.

  17. 'Fantastic one-two play'

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Paul Mortimer

    Former Charlton player on BBC London 94.9

    That is the Spurs we know and love. Fantastic one-two touch play.

    It was out to Moura, one touch to Rose, cut back to Lamela and what a finish.

    Spurs looking dangerous and taking their chances. Brighton have rued the Knockeart miss.

  18. Post update

    Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Chris Hughton is furious. He slaps his leg in frustration and swings around sharply, muttering words which are probably not safe to report.

  19. GOAL - Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

    Erik Lamela

    Erik Lamela starts the move and finishes it.

    He dribbles through the space in the middle, sends the ball out wide to the left and continues his run into the box.

    It's played back into his path and he coolly slots it into the back of the net.

    Erik Lamela
  20. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    Paul Stephenson: Of all the teams affected by the World Cup surely Spurs has to be one of the clubs hardest hit. Harry Kane has appeared fatigued since England's last sixteen game versus Colombia, Trippier's defending has been poor & Eriksen has been a passenger during games.

