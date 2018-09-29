Premier League: Burnley win at Cardiff

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

ONE game all day? On a Sunday?

Cardiff v Burnley? We've had to wait until 4pm?!

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

What sort of Super Sunday is this?! A sham, that's what.

But not all is lost. Two of the bottom four face off, it's Sean Dyche v Neil Warnock and Ashley Barnes v Sol Bamba.

I'm expecting at the very least a bit of needle in south Wales.

Bring it on!