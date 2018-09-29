Sam Vokes

Premier League: Burnley win at Cardiff

Summary

  1. Vokes struck winner with superb header after rare Burnley counter
  2. Burnley have now won back-to-back Premier League games
  3. Cardiff have yet to win this season - 19th in table

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Page 8 of 8
Navigate to the first page

  1. Feeling Super?

    Cardiff v Burnley (16:00 BST)

    Tumbleweed
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ONE game all day? On a Sunday?

    Cardiff v Burnley? We've had to wait until 4pm?!

    Neil Warnock
    Copyright: Reuters

    What sort of Super Sunday is this?! A sham, that's what.

    But not all is lost. Two of the bottom four face off, it's Sean Dyche v Neil Warnock and Ashley Barnes v Sol Bamba.

    I'm expecting at the very least a bit of needle in south Wales.

    Bring it on!

