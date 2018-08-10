Irish Premiership: Audio and goal clips

Linfield make it two wins from their opening two Premiership games.

Joel Cooper added a third for Linfield on 66 minutes with a glancing header past Martin Gallagher. It came eight minutes after Chris Casement stabbed in from Cooper's cross to make it 2-0.

Andrew Waterworth thumped home from 12 yards for a 31st minute opener and Casement saw his free-kick hit the Institute woodwork with the last action of the first half.

Josh Robinson and Jimmy Callacher had gone close for the Blues in the early stages but Institute were coming into the game before Waterworth's strike.

