Irish Premiership: Audio and goal clips

- Linfield 3-0 Institute (Res)
- Waterworth scores on 31 minutes
- Second-half goals from Chris Casement and Joel cooper
- Newry City 2-1 Dungannon Swifts (Res)
- Stephen Hughes nets two penalties in four minutes
- Jarlath O'Rourke pulls one back for Dungannon
Linfield 3-0 Institute (Res)
Linfield make it two wins from their opening two Premiership games.
Joel Cooper added a third for Linfield on 66 minutes with a glancing header past Martin Gallagher. It came eight minutes after Chris Casement stabbed in from Cooper's cross to make it 2-0.
Andrew Waterworth thumped home from 12 yards for a 31st minute opener and Casement saw his free-kick hit the Institute woodwork with the last action of the first half.
Josh Robinson and Jimmy Callacher had gone close for the Blues in the early stages but Institute were coming into the game before Waterworth's strike.
Newry City 2-1 Dungannon Swifts (Res)
Newry chalk up a first win on their return to the top-flight.
Dungannon pulled one back with a minute left as Jarlath O'Rourke fired home from 18 yards. Stephen Hughes slotted home two penalties in four minutes to put Newry in control. The first came on 68 minutes and both were awarded for fouls on Declan Carville, who had earlier struck the woodwork.
Dungannon missed out with their spot-kick in the first half - Daniel Hughes was denied by former Swifts keeper Andy Coleman on 20 minutes.