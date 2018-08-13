Premier League reaction - last season's top five all win

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Now as I was saying about Raheem Sterling earlier - his manager Pepe Guardiola was showing him some serious love in the post-match press conference.

And is it any wonder why. The England winger bagged his 50th Premier League goal with a fine finish, and with talks over a new contract apparently dragging, here's what Guardiola had to say.

"We are delighted with him and would like Raheem to stay," Guardiola said.

"We'll do our effort to make him feel we count on him. We arrived after a difficult season and I told him I want to help him and would like him to be happy.

"In the end, the agents may not have agreements and that may not happen. But he and his agent know we like him and want him a lot."