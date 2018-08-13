Premier League reaction - last season's top five all win
- Man City win 2-0 at Arsenal
- Liverpool open with 4-0 victory over West Ham
By Steve Sutcliffe
'He and his agent know we like him a lot'
Now as I was saying about Raheem Sterling earlier - his manager Pepe Guardiola was showing him some serious love in the post-match press conference.
And is it any wonder why. The England winger bagged his 50th Premier League goal with a fine finish, and with talks over a new contract apparently dragging, here's what Guardiola had to say.
"We are delighted with him and would like Raheem to stay," Guardiola said.
"We'll do our effort to make him feel we count on him. We arrived after a difficult season and I told him I want to help him and would like him to be happy.
"In the end, the agents may not have agreements and that may not happen. But he and his agent know we like him and want him a lot."
'Sometimes we want to kill him'
Now I mentioned that Pep Guardiola is very happy with Raheem Sterling but this was a rather nice aside to Manchester City's win yesterday.
It was almost the perfect Sunday for City full-back Benjamin Mendy until his social media addiction came up in conversation.
You can read the full story here.
'City gave me a fantastic squad'
I wonder how many Premier League managers are jealous of the players at Pep Guardiola's disposal. I can think of a couple off the top of my head.
'We will get better and better'
So who watched Manchester City at Arsenal yesterday? Impressive weren't they?
And that was with Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, and Gabriel Jesus all sat on the bench.
Oh and did I mention the David Silva wasn't even fit to be involved at all.
As the headlines on the back pages alluded to, manager Pep Guardiola can only see them getting stronger.
"We have a lot of players with a lack of condition but we are more than two seasons together and know what to do," Guardiola told BBC Sport. "We made a good performance in general and day by day we will get better and better.
"I am privileged to be manager of Manchester City. They have given me a fantastic squad. I cannot complain for one minute."
'The best is yet to come'
The i paper's back page is pretty ominous isn't it. If you're not a Manchester City fan that is.
The back pages
The Guardian lead on the start made by Manchester City and say that Liverpool got off to a flier.
The back pages
The Telegraph focus on Pep Guardiola's love for Raheem Sterling.
But more of that budding bromance later.
Klopp keep calm
The Daily Star concentrate on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's attempt to play down their 4-0 win over West Ham.
He just likes the association with Rocky Balboa surely...but more of that later.
Back pages
The Express lead with Manchester City's comfortable win at Arsenal.
Good morning
Morning all. Well what can I say, the Premier League is well and truly back.
Defending champions Manchester City started with a win at Arsenal, while Liverpool trashed West Ham at Anfield.
There were also wins for Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Watford and Crystal Palace on an opening weekend brimming with goals. Well 25 of them at least.