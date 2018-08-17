Listen: Saturday's non-league football
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)
National League
Boreham Wood v Halifax - BBC Three Counties Radio
Dover Athletic v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Kent
Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey
Gateshead v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London
Harrogate Town v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio York
Havant and Waterlooville v Salford City - BBC Radio Solent
Maidenhead United v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent (kick-off 12:35)
Wrexham v Bromley - BBC Radio Wales
National League North
AFC Telford United v Chester - BBC Radio Shropshire
Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford and Worcester
Hereford FC v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Hereford and Worcester
National League South
Woking v Truro City - BBC Radio Surrey