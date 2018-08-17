Listen: Saturday's non-league football

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Halifax - BBC Three Counties Radio

    Dover Athletic v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Gateshead v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

    Harrogate Town v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio York

    Havant and Waterlooville v Salford City - BBC Radio Solent

    Maidenhead United v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent (kick-off 12:35)

    Wrexham v Bromley - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Chester - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford and Worcester

    Hereford FC v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Hereford and Worcester

    National League South

    Woking v Truro City - BBC Radio Surrey

