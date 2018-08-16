Super Cup reaction & Premier League latest

Summary

  1. Reaction as Real lose in Europe
  2. Premier League news conferences from 12:30 BST
  Get Involved #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann and Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

  1. Real target Alonso - gossip

    According to reports in the Daily Star, Madrid are targeting a Chelsea player following the defeat to their local rivals - but it's not who you might think.

    Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly interested in signing Spain international Marcos Alonso ahead of the new La Liga season.

    Marcos Alonso
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Get Involved

    Real began life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane last night - and it didn't quite go to plan.

    The club's failure to sign a direct replacement for Ronaldo will remain a concern for fans, but luckily for them, there is still time. Spanish clubs have until 11.59pm on Friday, 31 August to complete any deals.

    What do the European champions need between now and the end of the month? Is Eden Hazard their man? Or will they look elsewhere?

    You can Get Involved by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by texting 81111

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Good morning!

    So it turns out Real Madrid do lose European finals after all…

    The Champions League holders fell to a 4-2 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup last night – we’ll have all of the reaction from Spain.

    It’s also set to be another busy weekend in the Premier League, and we’ll have updates from around the country ahead of the second match day.

    Atletico Madrid players celebrate
    Copyright: Getty
