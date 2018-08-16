Super Cup reaction & Premier League latest

According to reports in the Daily Star, Madrid are targeting a Chelsea player following the defeat to their local rivals - but it's not who you might think.
Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly interested in signing Spain international Marcos Alonso ahead of the new La Liga season.
Real began life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane last night - and it didn't quite go to plan.
The club's failure to sign a direct replacement for Ronaldo will remain a concern for fans, but luckily for them, there is still time. Spanish clubs have until 11.59pm on Friday, 31 August to complete any deals.
What do the European champions need between now and the end of the month? Is Eden Hazard their man? Or will they look elsewhere?
So it turns out Real Madrid do lose European finals after
all…
Real target Alonso - gossip
So it turns out Real Madrid do lose European finals after all…
The Champions League holders fell to a 4-2 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup last night – we’ll have all of the reaction from Spain.
It’s also set to be another busy weekend in the Premier League, and we’ll have updates from around the country ahead of the second match day.