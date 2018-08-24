Irish Premiership: As it happened

Three games, four goals in each and a new team at the summit of the Irish Premiership.

Glenavon's third win on the bounce moves them above Linfield on goals scored but the Blues can regain top spot tomorrow at Solitude with either a draw or a win.

Ards are off the mark in some style while Coleraine are held by Institute, with that man Michael McCrudden on the scoresheet again.

We're back from 2pm on Saturday with the three remaining fixtures of the weekend, headlined surely by the Cliftonville vs Linfield showdown.

You can catch us online while listening to our pals on Radio Ulster, with Sportsound from 2pm and of course final score on BBC2 NI at 5 o'clock.

Let's hope for more goals. Have a good night, and we'll see you back here on Saturday.