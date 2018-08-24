Coleraine's Brad Lyons

Irish Premiership: As it happened

Summary

  1. Ards 4-0 Newry
  2. Coleraine 2-2 Institute
  3. Glenavon 4-0 Ballymena United
  4. Glenavon move to the top of the Premiership
  5. Ards emphatically record first win of the season and Institute hold Coleraine

Live Reporting

By Mark Sterling and Michael Morrow

All times stated are UK

  1. See you on Saturday

    Three games, four goals in each and a new team at the summit of the Irish Premiership.

    Glenavon's third win on the bounce moves them above Linfield on goals scored but the Blues can regain top spot tomorrow at Solitude with either a draw or a win.

    Ards are off the mark in some style while Coleraine are held by Institute, with that man Michael McCrudden on the scoresheet again.

    We're back from 2pm on Saturday with the three remaining fixtures of the weekend, headlined surely by the Cliftonville vs Linfield showdown.

    You can catch us online while listening to our pals on Radio Ulster, with Sportsound from 2pm and of course final score on BBC2 NI at 5 o'clock.

    Let's hope for more goals. Have a good night, and we'll see you back here on Saturday.

  2. And at the bottom

    Irish Premiership Bottom Six
  3. How it stands at the top

    Irish Premiership top six
  4. Stephen Murray and Andrew Hall on target for Glenavon

    Glenavon 4-0 Ballymena Utd

    Video content

    Video caption: Stephen Murray and Andrew Hall are on target for Glenavon
  5. Johnny Frazer scores his second

    Ards 4-0 Newry City

    Video content

    Video caption: Johnny Frazer scores his second
  6. Friday night scoreboard

    Irish Premiership full-time scores
  7. FULL-TIME

    Glenavon 4-0 Ballymena Utd

    Glenavon go top after what was in the end a comfortable win over 10-man Ballymena.

  8. FULL-TIME

    Ards 4-0 Newry City

    Ards finally get off the mark as a comfortable 4-0 victory in Bangor brings them their first league points of the season.

    Colin Nixon's side were 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Mark Kelly, Johnny Frazer and Kym Nelson, with Frazer hitting his second after the break to seal an easy win.

    Home keeper Samuel Johnston made sure of a clean sheet for his side when he saved a stephen Hughes penalty before the fourth goal.

    It will be a long journey home for Newry City who never looked like drawing level after Ards took the lead.

  9. FULL-TIME

    Coleraine 2-2 Institute

    A bruising and physical encounter ends with Coleraine and Institute sharing the spoils.

    Dean Curry gave the visitors the lead just before half-time before the Bannsiders looked to have turned it around with goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brad Lyons, before Michael McCrudden continued his fine form, levelling from the spot.

    Institute obviously the happier of the two with a point. A fine start to life in the to flight for McLaughlin's men.

  10. Is there a winner in Coleraine?

    Coleraine 2-2 Institute

    Scores level in the north-west derby. Into two minutes of time added on. Will there be late drama?

  11. Josh Daniels doubles Glenavon's lead

    Glenavon 4-0 Ballymena Utd

    Video content

    Video caption: Josh Daniels doubles Glenavon's lead
  12. GOAL

    Glenavon 4-0 Ballymena Utd

    It's getting easy for Glenavon as Andy Hall finishes at the far post from a Josh Daniels pass in the 84th minute.

    It's an important goal as it would move Glenavon top of the table on goals scored and knock Linfield off the summit.

  13. GOAL

    Coleraine 2-2 Institute

    Institute level from the penalty spot! Michael McCrudden beats the dive of Johns to level after Stephen Lowry fouls Callum Moorehead in the box.

    Paddy McLaughlin will be so pleased with what he's seen from his team tonight, especially if they can stop Coleraine going ahead again. An away point on Ballycastle Road is not something that comes easily these days.

  14. GOAL

    Glenavon 3-0 Ballymena Utd

    Glenavon add a third and it's a superb finish from Stephen Murray on 76 minutes. Credit goes to Josh Daniels, who kept the ball in and hooked back into box for Murray to swivel before crashing home.

    As things stand Gary Hamilton's men are set to go above Ballymena and Coleraine and level on points with leaders Linfield.

  15. GOAL

    Ards 4-0 Newry City

    Ards winger Johnny Frazer hits his second of the game, side-footing home into the roof of the net on the half-volley.

  16. Another fine save

    Ards 3-0 Newry City

    Ards keeper Samuel Johnston is called into action again, this time diving low to his right to tip a drive from sub Stefan Lavery round the post.

  17. Aaron Harmon fires Glenavon into the lead

    Glenavon 2-0 Ballymena Utd

    Video content

    Video caption: Aaron Harmon fires Glenavon into the lead
  18. GOAL

    Glenavon 2-0 Ballymena Utd

    A looping header from Josh Daniels doubles Glenavon's lead on 67 minutes. Dillon King picked out the unmarked midfielder from his free-kick and Daniels directed the ball across keeper Ross Glendinning and into the net.

    It's looking bleak for 10-man United now!

  19. GOAL

    Coleraine 2-1 Institute

    Turnaround at the Showgrounds! Brad Lyons gives the hosts the lead on 71 minutes. Aaron Traynor puts a tantalising delivery in the box and up goes Lyons to head home his second goal in as many matches.

    They have been far from their flowing best tonight but Coleraine fans won't mind too much, they are heading towards making it 32 games unbeaten.

  20. Keeper Sam's the man for Ards

    Ards 3-0 Newry City

    Ards goalkeeper Samuel Johnston denies Stephen Hughes with a fine penalty save.

    The homes side are surely on their way to their first win of the season.

    Video content

    Video caption: Stephen Hughes has his penalty saved by Sam Johnston
