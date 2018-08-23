Premier League news conferences and latest news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It's not exactly going to plan for West Ham's new manager Manuel Pellegrini is it?

Around £100m spent on nine summer signings was meant to deliver some optimism to West Ham supporters. As well as erm...attacking football.

Well we're two games in and the Hammers have lost both conceding six goals in the process.

A starter for three at Arsenal perhaps.....? Easy. Ahem.