Premier League news conferences and latest news

Summary

  1. Seven Premier League news conferences scheduled for Thursday
  2. Arsenal's Unai Emery, Leicester's Claude Puel and Southampton's Mark Hughes to speak
Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Not going to plan for the Hammers

    Manuel Pellegrini
    It's not exactly going to plan for West Ham's new manager Manuel Pellegrini is it?

    Around £100m spent on nine summer signings was meant to deliver some optimism to West Ham supporters. As well as erm...attacking football.

    Well we're two games in and the Hammers have lost both conceding six goals in the process.

    A starter for three at Arsenal perhaps.....? Easy. Ahem.

  2. Pellegrini first up

    Manuel Pellegrini
    West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is the first manager expected to address the media today.

    The Hammers are also without a point in the league so far this season, after a narrow defeat to Bournemouth followed an opening day mauling at Anfield.

    It's worth remembering that Hammers' midfielder Jack Wilshere could make his return to the Emirates on Saturday after making 197 first-team appearances under Arsene Wenger.

  3. Emery looking to get off the mark

    Unai Emery
    We're expected to hear from Arsenal manager Unai Emery today, ahead of the Gunners' match with West Ham on Saturday (15:00 BST).

    Arsenal are yet to register a point this season and their new boss will be keen to win his first London derby, after his side went down 3-2 at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

    Is the pressure already starting to mount on the former PSG manager? Surely not...

  4. Good afternoon

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Premier League news conferences.

    Stay with us throughout the afternoon as we bring you the thoughts of seven top-flight managers ahead of match day three.

