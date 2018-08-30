Premier League news & England squad announcement

West Ham v Wolves (15:00 BST, Saturday 1 September)
It's fair to say it's not been an ideal start to the new season for West Ham. I mean come on, three straight league defeats.
But they managed to pick up their first victory of the campaign in the League Cup against Wimbledon on Tuesday.
And manager Manuel Pellegrini has been talking to the press ahead of Saturday's fixture against Wolves.
"It's the second game at home. We lost the first one, so we must win this one. We knew it would be a tough start to the season.
We made a mistake once, we cannot do that again.
"Every team has good players so if you don't play with 100% intensity then it's difficult to win."
Post update
Right so before we get to who is or isn't in Gareth Southgate's England squad and a whole heap of other questions we'll have news from West Ham, Leicester and Brighton before another weekend of Premier League action
Good afternoon
Good afternoon.
We're going to be bringing you news from today's Premier League news conferences before whisking off to Gareth Southgate's England squad announcement from around 14:00 BST.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'We must win this one'
West Ham v Wolves (15:00 BST, Saturday 1 September)
It's fair to say it's not been an ideal start to the new season for West Ham. I mean come on, three straight league defeats.
But they managed to pick up their first victory of the campaign in the League Cup against Wimbledon on Tuesday.
And manager Manuel Pellegrini has been talking to the press ahead of Saturday's fixture against Wolves.
"It's the second game at home. We lost the first one, so we must win this one. We knew it would be a tough start to the season.
We made a mistake once, we cannot do that again.
"Every team has good players so if you don't play with 100% intensity then it's difficult to win."
Post update
Right so before we get to who is or isn't in Gareth Southgate's England squad and a whole heap of other questions we'll have news from West Ham, Leicester and Brighton before another weekend of Premier League action
Good afternoon
Good afternoon.
We're going to be bringing you news from today's Premier League news conferences before whisking off to Gareth Southgate's England squad announcement from around 14:00 BST.