Premier League reaction - wins for Man Utd, Watford & Arsenal

As I witness a glorious sunrise here in Salford, it signifies a new week for our Premier League teams - and a time to reflect on just what went on at the weekend.

How different will Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United players be feeling this morning, after a positive win over Burnley, following that disaster against Tottenham at Old Trafford a week ago today?

Of course the win wasn’t without a bit of controversy, which comes as standard with the Reds it seems, with Marcus Rashford seeing red and Ed Woodward the target of a plane protest before kick-off.

Watford will be waking up to the realisation they have won the first four matches of the season in the Premier League for the first time. Extra porridge all round for Gracia’s men to celebrate?

Arsenal just about got the job done, after Cardiff pegged them back twice, Is this a turning point for Unai Emery?

And Raheem Sterling, his performances much criticised during the World Cup, looked in fine fettle as Manchester City beat Newcastle. Is this a sign his form is on the up?