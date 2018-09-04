Watch Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women - Dramatic win clinches World Cup spot for Scots

What a fantastic afternoon for Shelley Kerr, Scotland Women and the whole of Scottish football. There hasn't been a Scotland team - male or female - at a World Cup in 20 years, but that barren run will come to an end in France next year.

Goals from Kim Little and Jane Ross give Scotland victory over Albania, while Switzerland's goalless draw in Poland means they finish top of qualifying Group 2.

They join England, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy and the eventual play-off winners to form Europe's contingent at next year's finals.

