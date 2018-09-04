Watch Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women - Dramatic win clinches World Cup spot for Scots
Summary
- FT: Albania (Doci 45) 1-2 Scotland (Little 9, Ross 67)
- FT: Poland 0-0 Switzerland
- Scotland better Switzerland's result against Poland to qualify
- England, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy and Spain also qualify
- Swiss face four-team play-off for one more place
By Jamie Lyall
A glorious day for Scottish football
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
What a fantastic afternoon for Shelley Kerr, Scotland Women and the whole of Scottish football. There hasn't been a Scotland team - male or female - at a World Cup in 20 years, but that barren run will come to an end in France next year.
Goals from Kim Little and Jane Ross give Scotland victory over Albania, while Switzerland's goalless draw in Poland means they finish top of qualifying Group 2.
They join England, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy and the eventual play-off winners to form Europe's contingent at next year's finals.
Follow the report and reaction from our team in Albania here on the website, and tune in to David Currie on Sportsound for all your Scottish football news. He's live with Kris Commons, John Hughes and Ian McCall now on Radio Scotland 810MW.
Thanks for your company today - enjoy the rest of your evening.
Thanks for your company today - enjoy the rest of your evening.
'It's by far the best moment of my life'
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Scotland forward Erin Cuthbert on BBC Radio Scotland: "Utterly speechless. It's probably the best moment of my life - I can't really do this without crying.
"It's always hard when you're relying on other results but we had to do what we could on our pitch. Albania made it really tough for us but champions finds a way to win and we did that.
"Every single one of these girls deserve to go to the World Cup - by far the best moment of my life."
Europe's super seven
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
England, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy and Spain have all qualified automatically along with Scotland from Europe's seven groups.
The Swiss drop into the play-offs along with Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.
But only one of those will make it to the finals and the Scots will be happy to have avoided such a tough second chance.
'Emotional' Kerr savours World Cup glory
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Shelley Kerr is holding back the tears a bit as she speaks to BBC Radio Scotland's Amy MacBeath: "I’m lost for words. I don’t know what to say apart from we knew the game would be tough.
"Throughout the campaign, Albania have caused problems because teams haven’t dealt with the physical side of the game.
"Throughout the campaign we’ve deserved it. The players have grown and grown and grown. I’m so proud for everyone involved in the girls’ and women’s game in Scotland.
"I’m a bit emotional right now – I’m so proud of them."
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Scots 'will rely on Cuthbert for many, many years'
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Julie Fleeting
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
These last few games, Erin Cuthbert has gone from being a young girl desperate to get into the team to really establishing herself in the XI.
Every game you see her growing in maturity. I certainly wouldn't want to play against her. She's dangerous when she's got the ball and just seems to create opportunities for Scotland.
There are a few for me, but I think Erin Cuthbert is the player Scotland are going to rely on for many, many years.
The final standings
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Here's the final Group 2 table, with Scotland sitting proudly in first place.
Relive Scotland's moment of glory
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Here's the moment Scotland qualified for the World Cup. Reckon they're happy?
Scots 'will be ready for finals'
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Julie Fleeting
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
When you go out there and you don't know what to expect, then it can be very daunting on that stage. But they've got a finals under the belt in the Euros last year. They'll have a good bit of experience and Shelley will have her team organised and ready to go in France. We haven't seen any slip-ups in terms of the way that they played. We haven't looked like leaking goals.
They're very together, this team. They're the same off the pitch as they are on it.
'A tremendous occasion - nobody can take it away'
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Lee McCulloch
Former Rangers midfielder on Sportsound
Total domination in the game, just one little slip of concentration, but Shelley Kerr getting amongst the players at half-time. They thoroughly deserved it - chances created, the quality of player we've got, seven out of eight wins in the campaign. Nobody can take that away.
We showed togetherness, team spirit, leaders - the game-management in the last five minutes was fantastic. It really is a tremendous occasion.
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
A good-news story for Scottish football - we don't say that very often.
'Absolutely incredible'
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Julie Fleeting
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
Absolutely incredible. You can see all the hard work has come together. I'm delighted for Shelley and all the players - they deserve every bit of this.
FULL-TIME Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Sheer jubilation for Scotland, who go racing across the rutted turf to celebrate. They've done it. They're heading for France 2019.
There are screams of joy, there are tears of delight. Against the odds, Shelley Kerr's side finish top of Group 2 after Switzerland's draw in Poland.
Scotland are going to the World Cup!
FT: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Shelley Kerr and her team have done it! They're the first Scotland Women squad to qualify for the World Cup finals.
Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
So, so close for Scotland. Less than a minute remaining.
Full-time in Poland - Scotland are almost there
Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Massive news from Poland: Switzerland can only draw with their hosts, meaning Scotland just need to see this game out to book their place in the World Cup finals for the first time.
They're almost there...
Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Three minutes of stoppage time in Albania.
They're deep into time added on in Poland.
CLOSE!
Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Emma Mitchell gets forward once more with a late run into the box, and can't quite beat Rexhepi with her volley from close range.
Albania 1-2 Scotland Women
Kim Little weaves her way forward before releasing Claire Emslie down the left. Scotland have another corner - they're exactly where they want to be.
Cuthbert 'shows Scots' spirit'
Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Lee McCulloch
Former Rangers midfielder on Sportsound
Erin Cuthbert, again, working her socks off to close Rexhepi down for the poor clearance. She didn't need to go for that - she's chased the goalkeeper down and forced her into a mistake. Excellent work. It just shows the team spirit and work ethic this team have got.