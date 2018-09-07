Southgate & Kane news conference

Gareth Southgate on the desire of his players: "The great thing about international football, is you get exciting matches against top players and every one of our players will want to show what they are capable of, individually and as a team.

"If we compare now to how we played against Spain two years ago, the detail we go to now is much more advanced and we are evolving and improving. We will be a younger team than we had in the summer tomorrow night, but these experiences are brilliant for us because this is where we will learn the most."

On the development of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez: "Joe is no surprise to us. I have worked with him since he was 17, and he has been an excellent defender through our system.

"It is great he is getting the opportunity to play at centre-back with Liverpool this season and it is his strongest position. Like a lot of young players, he got in as a full back. We have had three or four players come and train with us from the younger teams and every time they return to their own group, the more experienced players say 'blimey they are good.' It is good for the younger players to see the standard of the senior team, and fore the seniors to see the talent coming through."