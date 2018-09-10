England v Switzerland: Southgate news conference

Southgate says he is pleased this game is being played in Leicester.
"We represent England and it's great to play around the country," he adds.
"Playing at Leeds before the World Cup was one of my favourite memories of the summer."
'The last two years have been remarkable'
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
England defender Harry Maguire says the last two years have been "remarkable" after he signed for Leicester City.
"I got relegated at Hull City but then I joined a great club in Leicester and I went on to play every Premier League game last season. To reach a World Cup semi-final and to earn a new deal is great," said Maguire.
On his new deal with the Foxes, Maguire said: "The new owners wanted to reward me for a great season and a successful World Cup with England.
"There was a little bit of interest from elsewhere over the summer but it was always on my mind that I wanted to play for this club, and now I'm looking forward to the future."
'I don't want distract from the game'
Alli should be fit for Spurs
There have been stories about Southgate and his future as England boss.
He is again asked about signing a new contract.
"At the moment we have had initial discussions. That has been it. For me, I have got to focus on the job in hand. I am contracted for next 22 months.
"I don't want to go into detail because I don't want to distract from the game."
Alli should be fit for Spurs
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Southgate on losing Dele Alli for the game: "He's had a minor strain but I think he should be fine for his club this weekend.
"I thought Dele's performance was good against Spain. He makes critical forward runs and he learned a lot from the game."
'We don't want to get in habit of losing games'
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
More from Southgate, whose side have lost their past three matches: "There are not many sides who have played a World Cup semi-final and third-place play-off. We don't want to get in the habit of losing matches.
"There's a lot of competition for places. We have invested in the core of this squad."
'Still work to do'
'Still work to do'

England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Gareth Southgate is asked about his side's defeat to Spain, England's third successive setback.
"We created a lot of chances in the game. Spain had a lot of the ball in midfield but we had the better chances in the game. From our point of view there is still work to do and we are still improving.
Here comes the England manager.
Here comes the England manager.
Hello
Hello

England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Hello and welcome as we bring you all the latest from England's news conference previewing Tuesday's friendly with Switzerland.
We have boss Gareth Southgate alongside defender Harry Maguire.
It's a big game for Maguire as the match is taking place at his club Leicester's King Power Stadium.
Kick It Out anniversary
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Harry Maguire is wearing a Kick It Out T-shirt at the news conference.
Part of England's friendly fixture against Switzerland will be broadcast in black and white to honour Kick It Out's 25th anniversary.
The picture will switch from colour to black and white for 25 seconds as the teams enter the pitch at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.
The FA said the idea is to underline the "importance of diversity".
Kick It Out chair Lord Herman Ouseley said he hoped it will be a "powerful reminder of how far football has come".
England players will show their support by warming up in Kick it Out-branded T-shirts and will enter the pitch alongside eight mascots nominated by the organisation.
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
England v Switzerland (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Here comes the England manager.
