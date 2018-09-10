England v Switzerland: Southgate news conference

Harry Maguire is wearing a Kick It Out T-shirt at the news conference.

Part of England's friendly fixture against Switzerland will be broadcast in black and white to honour Kick It Out's 25th anniversary.

The picture will switch from colour to black and white for 25 seconds as the teams enter the pitch at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

The FA said the idea is to underline the "importance of diversity".

Kick It Out chair Lord Herman Ouseley said he hoped it will be a "powerful reminder of how far football has come".

England players will show their support by warming up in Kick it Out-branded T-shirts and will enter the pitch alongside eight mascots nominated by the organisation.