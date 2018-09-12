Gareth Southgate

Reaction to England & Northern Ireland wins

England 1-0 Switzerland; England player ratings; NI 3-0 Israel; Spain 6-0 Croatia

Summary

  1. England beat Switzerland 1-0 at Wembley
  2. Rose says first half 'embarrassing'
  3. Rashford's second goal in two games
  4. Northern Ireland beat Israel 3-0
  5. Whyte scores with first touch on debut
Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Top Marc

    The Daily Mirror feature...guess who again....on their back page.

    But there's also an aside about Jamie Vardy's England future.

  2. Post update

    Perhaps a shame though that Marcus Rashford will be suspended for Manchester United's next three domestic matches.....

  3. Post update

    The Daily Star say that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave his club manager Jose Mourinho a nudge last night.

  4. Rash and grab

    The Daily Express focus on Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

  5. Rashford to the rescue

    The Guardian say Marcus Rashford came to the rescue for England against Switzerland.

  6. The back pages

    The Sun lead with a story about Paul Gascoigne and highlight England's midfield problems.

  7. Post update

    So where to start this morning - perhaps with a little look at the back pages.

  8. Post update

    Right so this morning we'll be trawling through the international games from last night.

    And of course we'll be having a little look at England's win over Switzerland and Northern Ireland's victory over Israel.

  9. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining me.

