The Premier League returns

Anyone heard of Merlin? No not the old BBC One fantasy-drama based on Arthurian Legend.

But this one...Manchester City's Spanish wizard David Silva (I know, I'm playing to terrace nicknames).

Well he says that joining City eight years ago was "one of the best decisions" of his life, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Spain midfielder, then 24, was signed from Valencia in July 2010.

"City wanted me," he says in an interview for the Premier League Show.

"They had been calling me since December, asking me to come and play for them.

"I thought, 'who wants me? City want me, so that's where I'll go'.

"Back then I was living with my parents and they were getting divorced and it was the right time to get away from there, from Spain, and live a new experience. It turns out I made the right move."