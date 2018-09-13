The Premier League returns

Here's a another little sneak preview of what Manchester City's David Silva has to say. You can read more here.
By Steve Sutcliffe
Remember you can watch the full interview as the Premier League Show returns on Thursday, 13 September from 22:00 BST on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.
City move was 'one of the best decisions' I made
Anyone heard of Merlin? No not the old BBC One fantasy-drama based on Arthurian Legend.
But this one...Manchester City's Spanish wizard David Silva (I know, I'm playing to terrace nicknames).
Well he says that joining City eight years ago was "one of the best decisions" of his life, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The Spain midfielder, then 24, was signed from Valencia in July 2010.
"City wanted me," he says in an interview for the Premier League Show.
"They had been calling me since December, asking me to come and play for them.
"I thought, 'who wants me? City want me, so that's where I'll go'.
"Back then I was living with my parents and they were getting divorced and it was the right time to get away from there, from Spain, and live a new experience. It turns out I made the right move."
Right hopefully that's given you a nice flavour of some of the talking points.
Albeit they aren't the only ones I'll be covering this morning.
Pochettino stands by keeper
The Daily Star say that Marcus Rashford's career is in the hands of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
They also go big on Hugo Lloris, reporting the Tottenham goalkeeper will keep the captaincy at the North London club.
'Why Jose missed Boat'
The Mirror focus on a story about Manchester United's summer pursuit of Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng.
'Marcus can be our Ronaldo'
The Daily Express highlight a story about Marcus Rashford.
Who is that comparison being made to again.....? No pressure!
The Sun zoom in on a story about Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford.
Young Lions must play
Metro feature a story about young English players, before moving to an older one, John Terry.
The former England captain has rejected a contract offer from Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow.
The back pages
The Daily Mail lead with a story about Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
The Times leads with a story about Premier League plans for agents - or intermediaries as they are now known.
First things first though. Let's have a look at the newspaper back pages.
Has it really been 11 days since the last Premier League match.
Well no need to worry we're getting back into the swing of things ahead of this weekend.
There's a full set of fixtures and we've got several news conferences from around the Premier League today, as well as all the latest news and talking points.
That's got to whet your appetite surely....
Good morning
Good morning and thanks for joining me.