The Arsenal players pose for a photo at training

The Premier League returns

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Premier League returns this weekend
  2. Seven PL manager news conferences
  3. Latest football news and talking points
  4. #bbcfootball or text on 81111

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    Here's a another little sneak preview of what Manchester City's David Silva has to say.

    You can read more here.

    Remember you can watch the full interview as the Premier League Show returns on Thursday, 13 September from 22:00 BST on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

    Video content

    Video caption: David Silva reflects on 'difficult year' after birth of his son Mateo
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. City move was 'one of the best decisions' I made

    Colin Morgan & David Silva
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Anyone heard of Merlin? No not the old BBC One fantasy-drama based on Arthurian Legend.

    But this one...Manchester City's Spanish wizard David Silva (I know, I'm playing to terrace nicknames).

    Well he says that joining City eight years ago was "one of the best decisions" of his life, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

    The Spain midfielder, then 24, was signed from Valencia in July 2010.

    "City wanted me," he says in an interview for the Premier League Show.

    "They had been calling me since December, asking me to come and play for them.

    "I thought, 'who wants me? City want me, so that's where I'll go'.

    "Back then I was living with my parents and they were getting divorced and it was the right time to get away from there, from Spain, and live a new experience. It turns out I made the right move."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Right hopefully that's given you a nice flavour of some of the talking points.

    Albeit they aren't the only ones I'll be covering this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Pochettino stands by keeper

    The Daily Star say that Marcus Rashford's career is in the hands of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

    They also go big on Hugo Lloris, reporting the Tottenham goalkeeper will keep the captaincy at the North London club.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Why Jose missed Boat'

    The Mirror focus on a story about Manchester United's summer pursuit of Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Marcus can be our Ronaldo'

    The Daily Express highlight a story about Marcus Rashford.

    Who is that comparison being made to again.....? No pressure!

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    The Sun zoom in on a story about Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford.

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Young Lions must play

    Metro feature a story about young English players, before moving to an older one, John Terry.

    The former England captain has rejected a contract offer from Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow.

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. The back pages

    The Daily Mail lead with a story about Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. The back pages

    The Times leads with a story about Premier League plans for agents - or intermediaries as they are now known.

    Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    First things first though. Let's have a look at the newspaper back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Has it really been 11 days since the last Premier League match.

    Well no need to worry we're getting back into the swing of things ahead of this weekend.

    There's a full set of fixtures and we've got several news conferences from around the Premier League today, as well as all the latest news and talking points.

    That's got to whet your appetite surely....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining me.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top