Jose Mourinho

Premier League news conferences

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Premier League returns this weekend
  2. Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola news conferences
  3. Latest football news and talking points
  4. #bbcfootball or text on 81111

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe and Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. The back pages

    The Times highlight stories about Everton's pursuit of current boss Marco Silva, team leaks at West Ham and England winger Raheem Sterling's contract negotiations with Manchester City.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Rich boys City join United breaking £500m barrier

    The Daily Telegraph draw attention to news coming out of Manchester City and Watford.

    Daily Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. The back pages

    The Sun concentrate on stories involving Hugo Lloris, Mesut Ozil and the attack on the Manchester City team bus before last season's Champions League quarter-final at Liverpool.

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    The Daily Express follow suit on Paul Pogba

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Pogba's a show-off'

    The Daily Star lead with stories on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Leicester's Harry Maguire, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Rio Air Force'

    The Mirror focus on Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and also highlight a story about the transport arrangements of Liverpool's Brazilian players this week.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Wilshere injury blow'

    The Daily Mail lead with a story on Jack Wiltshere's fitness...

    And it does not look like good news West Ham supporters.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    First up though it's time to peruse today's newspaper back pages....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    There are a dozen news conferences scheduled today with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp among those facing the press this morning.

    The Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are then up, early this afternoon.

    But of course we'll have all the rest of the news from around the Premier League.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining us.

    Where to start....

    There's plenty on the horizon today as the Premier League returns after the international break.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top