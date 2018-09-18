The Champions League is back - Liverpool & Spurs kick off English challenge
- Changes to kick-off times for 18-19
- Will Roberto Firmino be fit to face PSG after eye injury?
- Inter Milan v Tottenham at 17:55 BST
- Liverpool v Paris St-Germain at 20:00 BST
By Denise Evans and Laura Savvas
'All you need is... Mbappe'
The hype has begun in the morning papers over in France, with a Beatles-style front page.
Klopp 'wouldn't change' his strike-force
Meanwhile, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane tick all of Jurgen Klopp's boxes.
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he loves his players and would not swap them for anyone - not even Paris St-Germain's incredible strike-force of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar.
He also defended former Barcelona striker Neymar's antics, saying he's not a cheat.
Poch's bizarre cow theory
Because every great analogy starts with a cow on a train...
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has come out with a pretty niche explanation as to why experience is not necessarily the be-all and end-all of European competition.
He said: "Like a cow who sees a train cross at the same time. You ask the cow what time the train comes and he won't have the right answer".
Okay then...
In slightly more "average" news, Poch also revealed that key defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld aren't included in tonight's squad due to "technical reasons".
What the papers say...
But before we get wrapped up in tonight's tantalising fixtures, let's take a look at what the papers are saying.
*Spoiler alert* - cows are involved...
Yes, you read that right.
Good Morning!
All together now: THE CHAMMMPPPIIIIOOONNNSSSS!!
A very good morning to you all and what a morning it is indeed.
Today sees the long-awaited return of the Champions League for the 2018-19 season.
A couple of English sides are in action tonight, so join us for build-up of what's set to be an emphatic return to European football.