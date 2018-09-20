Champions League reaction & Premier League news

Nabil Fekir, who came close to moving to Liverpool in the summer before negotiations collapsed late on, was the architect of Manchester City's downfall.

The Lyon captain set up his side's first before drilling home the second from 20 yards out.

Asked afterwards by Norwegian broadcaster ViaSport if the goal was "revenge" for his failed move, Fekir admitted it helped motivate him.

"It's not revenge, but I want to prove that I am a good player," said the 25-year-old.