Champions League reaction & Premier League news
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Reaction to Man City defeat & Man United win
- Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks at 12:30 BST
- West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini speaks at 12:30 BST
- Leicester, Brighton, Fulham & Watford media conferences later
- Get in touch via #bbcfootball on Twitter
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fekir proves his point
Man City 1-2 Lyon
Nabil Fekir, who came close to moving to Liverpool in the summer before negotiations collapsed late on, was the architect of Manchester City's downfall.
The Lyon captain set up his side's first before drilling home the second from 20 yards out.
Asked afterwards by Norwegian broadcaster ViaSport if the goal was "revenge" for his failed move, Fekir admitted it helped motivate him.
"It's not revenge, but I want to prove that I am a good player," said the 25-year-old.
City's record-breaking run
Man City 1-2 Lyon
Arteta refuses to blame under-filled Etihad
Man City 1-2 Lyon
Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta - standing in for the suspended Pep Guardiola in the City dug-out last night - said that an under-capacity Etihad Stadium was not to blame for his side's defeat by Lyon.
City announced a crowd of 40,111 - more than 10,000 down on their Premier League average.
"We have had this type of crowd in the Champions League before and we were able to win the game," he said.
"If you ask me what is the ideal scenario, it is to have a full stadium every time, people supporting the team and being behind the team like crazy.
"We know in this competition that some weeks it doesn't happen.
"But I don't think that's an excuse for the result."
'Good enough'
Young Boys 0-3 Man United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gave his side a solid six or seven out of 10 in the wake of their win over Young Boys.
The Swiss side's artificial pitch scored lower on the Mou-meter.
"Not phenomenal but good enough," he told BT Sport.
"It is important for us to win because probably every team is going to get six points against Young Boys. Now we have two important matches against Valencia and Juventus. They are very good opponents."=
"Now the game is over, I can say I don't understand how you can play the best club football on an artificial pitch."
Old Trafford reunion in doubt
Does his red card mean that Crisitiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus' matches against Manchester United and a reunion with his former Premier League side?
It might.
An automatic one-game ban rules him out of Juve's meeting with Young Boys on 2 October, but Uefa have the right to increase the punishment "in case of serious offences".
A two-game ban would rule Ronaldo out of an Old Trafford return on 23 October. A three-game punishment would mean him missing the reverse fixture in Turin on 7 November.
Ronaldo's return falls flat
Valencia 0-2 Juventus
There were tears for Cristiano Ronaldo on his return to Spain and the Champions League with new club Juventus.
The 33-year-old was shown a straight red after appearing to grab Valencia defender Jeison Murillo's hair.
Juventus managed without him with Miralem Pjanic scoring twice in a 2-0 win.
A tale of one city and two results
It was a mixed night in Europe for the Manchester sides.
City, watched from the stands by the suspended Pep Guardiola, were beaten 2-1 at home by Lyon.
But United overcame a plastic pitch and Swiss side Young Boys with ease as Paul Pogba scored twice and set up another.