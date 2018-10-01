Listen: Saturday's National League and FA Cup Third Qualifying Round commentaries

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)

    National League

    Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town - BBC Surrey

    Braintree Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent

    Ebbsfleet v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

    Hartlepool United v Boreham Wood - BBC Tees

    Wrexham v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Solent

    FA Cup Third Qualifying Round

    Hereford v Welling United - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Warrington Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Woking v AFC Kempston Rovers - BBC Surrey

