Scottish League Cup - Aberdeen v Rangers & Hearts v Celtic in last four

Hearts manager Craig Levein on Sportsound: "I enjoyed it, I thought it was a fantastic game of football. I said to the boys at half-time, 'what a brilliant game to be involved in'. I did get worried when they got back to 2-2 because we had missed a host of chances.

"This group of players have got a spirit, a dig and a fight about them. Tynecastle brings out the best in them. Today was the opposite of what they did on Saturday [in the 0-0 draw against Livingston].

"It was an old fashioned cup tie. It was a lovely night.

"It'll be a tough match [against Celtic] but the boys are in a good place just now and hopefully we'll be in the same sort of place come the semi-final."