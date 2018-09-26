Rangers v Ayr

Scottish League Cup - Aberdeen v Rangers & Hearts v Celtic in last four

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Aberdeen v Rangers & Hearts v Celtic in last four
  2. One semi-final could be played at Murrayfield
  3. St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic; Rangers 4-0 Ayr; Hearts 4-2 Motherwell
  4. GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot

Live Reporting

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    That's all from me, good night.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Well, that was the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

    Aberdeen took 120 minutes and a penalty shootout to get past Hibernian last night and tonight Rangers were comfortable winners over Ayr United, Hearts eventually eased past Motherwell and Celtic left it late against St Johnstone.

    Roll on the semi-finals...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. A lovely night - Levein

    FT: Hearts 4-2 Motherwell

    Hearts manager Craig Levein on Sportsound: "I enjoyed it, I thought it was a fantastic game of football. I said to the boys at half-time, 'what a brilliant game to be involved in'. I did get worried when they got back to 2-2 because we had missed a host of chances.

    "This group of players have got a spirit, a dig and a fight about them. Tynecastle brings out the best in them. Today was the opposite of what they did on Saturday [in the 0-0 draw against Livingston].

    "It was an old fashioned cup tie. It was a lovely night.

    "It'll be a tough match [against Celtic] but the boys are in a good place just now and hopefully we'll be in the same sort of place come the semi-final."

    Hearts manager Craig Levein celebrates with his players
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Levein celebrates with his players
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Poll called it right

    Earlier, our poll asking who was most likely to reach the semi-finals showed that Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts were the teams you tipped the most to reach the last four and those are the four sides who progressed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Psychologically a good win - Rodgers

    FT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Sportsound: "What's most important tonight is to get through. We scored one and could've had maybe one or two more. The keeper's made some fantastic saves.

    "Got the goal, which was all important, and got ourselves in the next round so very pleased.

    "Psychologically, it's a good win for us. It's a very good win for us. We're into the semi-finals. Whoever you get, it's always going to be a tough game.

    "We've enjoyed the last couple of years at Hampden and let's hope we enjoy it this year as well."

    Brendan Rodgers
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Things aren't going Well's way - Robinson

    FT: Hearts 4-2 Motherwell

    Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson on Sportsound: "We keep making individual errors. Two goals away from home against a very good side.

    "We were brave, we had four strikers on the pitch. Things aren't going our way, decisions aren't going our way.

    "But if we stick together and keep producing performances like that we'll turn it around."

    Chris Cadden at full-time
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Motherwell's Chris Cadden at full-time
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Wright sees the positives

    FT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright on Sportsound: "It wasn't to be but I'm pleased with the performance. We were well organised. My goalkeeper played well.

    "We had little opportunities, we could've sneaked a goal. We've gone out of the cup but the performance was much better.

    "We worked extremely hard. I can't fault them, particularly after losing so heavily on Sunday."

    Tommy Wright
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Both semi-finals will be played on Sunday 28 October as Celtic and Rangers have Europa League matches on Thursday 25 October.

    There's also a full card of Premiership fixtures on Wednesday 31 October.

    Rangers and Celtic had league matches scheduled for 28 October, against Hibernian and Motherwell respectively, and those games will need to be rearranged.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Semi-final draw

    Hearts v Celtic

    Aberdeen v Rangers

    Ties to be played on Sunday 28 October

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Aberdeen are next out and they will play Rangers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Hearts are first out of the hat and they will play Celtic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Semi-final draw coming up...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Semi-final suspensions

    Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Celtic's Dedryck Boyata will be suspended for the semi-finals.

    Morelos was booked against Ayr United this evening - his second yellow card of the tournament - and he and the ineligible Kyle Lafferty will be unavailable for Steven Gerrard.

    Boyata's red card for foul and abusive language against St Johnstone means he will be banned for Brendan Rodgers' side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Cup draw headache?

    Organisers are facing a potential League Cup semi-final stadium headache depending on the outcome of tonight's draw.

    The semis are due to take place on the final Saturday and Sunday of October with Celtic and Rangers both playing Europa League group games on the preceding Thursday.

    If the Glasgow clubs are kept apart in the draw, both ties will need to be played on Sunday. Obviously, Hampden can only host one of them.

    Should that happen, other venues will need to be considered, likely outside Glasgow.

    Hearts play Aberdeen at Murrayfield last season
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Murrayfield hosted four Hearts home matches last season during Tynecastle's renovation
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Scottish League Cup semi-finalists

    Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers will go into the semi-final draw to be made shortly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. FULL-TIME St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    St Johnstone mount one last charge but Joe Shaughnessy cannot convert Richard Foster's long ball.

    The whistle soon sounds and holders Celtic go through.

    Leigh Griffiths celebrates
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Leigh Griffiths got Celtic's all important goal in Perth
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. FULL-TIME Rangers 4-0 Ayr United

    Rangers cruise into the semi-finals with a comprehensive thumping of Championship Ayr United.

    Nikola Katic got Steven Gerrard's side up and running with a 16th-minute header, before Glenn Middleton doubled the lead.

    Alfredo Morelos spun and stabbed home a third after the break, and 18-year-old Middleton completed the rout.

    Alfredo Morelos
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Alfredo Morelos scored one of four Rangers goals
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. FULL-TIME Hearts 4-2 Motherwell

    Hearts were behind, then in front, then pegged back before eventually winning through against Motherwell in a thrilling tie.

    Steven Naismith celebrates
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Steven Naismith scored Hearts' fourth goal
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. RED CARD Dedryck Boyata (Celtic)

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Celtic will finish the match with 10 men. Dedryck Boyata had words with the referee as play raged on and when play stopped John Beaton produced a red card.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. GOAL Hearts 4-2 Motherwell

    Steven Naismith

    Steven Naismith makes it nine goals for the campaign. He picks up the ball on the halfway line, races through, and makes sure Hearts are into their first semi-final in four years.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Back to top