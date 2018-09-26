Scottish League Cup - Aberdeen v Rangers & Hearts v Celtic in last four
- Aberdeen v Rangers & Hearts v Celtic in last four
- One semi-final could be played at Murrayfield
- St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic; Rangers 4-0 Ayr; Hearts 4-2 Motherwell
Well, that was the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.
Aberdeen took 120 minutes and a penalty shootout to get past Hibernian last night and tonight Rangers were comfortable winners over Ayr United, Hearts eventually eased past Motherwell and Celtic left it late against St Johnstone.
Roll on the semi-finals...
A lovely night - Levein
FT: Hearts 4-2 Motherwell
Hearts manager Craig Levein on Sportsound: "I enjoyed it, I thought it was a fantastic game of football. I said to the boys at half-time, 'what a brilliant game to be involved in'. I did get worried when they got back to 2-2 because we had missed a host of chances.
"This group of players have got a spirit, a dig and a fight about them. Tynecastle brings out the best in them. Today was the opposite of what they did on Saturday [in the 0-0 draw against Livingston].
"It was an old fashioned cup tie. It was a lovely night.
"It'll be a tough match [against Celtic] but the boys are in a good place just now and hopefully we'll be in the same sort of place come the semi-final."
Poll called it right
Earlier, our poll asking who was most likely to reach the semi-finals showed that Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts were the teams you tipped the most to reach the last four and those are the four sides who progressed.
Psychologically a good win - Rodgers
FT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Sportsound: "What's most important tonight is to get through. We scored one and could've had maybe one or two more. The keeper's made some fantastic saves.
"Got the goal, which was all important, and got ourselves in the next round so very pleased.
"Psychologically, it's a good win for us. It's a very good win for us. We're into the semi-finals. Whoever you get, it's always going to be a tough game.
"We've enjoyed the last couple of years at Hampden and let's hope we enjoy it this year as well."
Things aren't going Well's way - Robinson
FT: Hearts 4-2 Motherwell
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson on Sportsound: "We keep making individual errors. Two goals away from home against a very good side.
"We were brave, we had four strikers on the pitch. Things aren't going our way, decisions aren't going our way.
"But if we stick together and keep producing performances like that we'll turn it around."
Wright sees the positives
FT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright on Sportsound: "It wasn't to be but I'm pleased with the performance. We were well organised. My goalkeeper played well.
"We had little opportunities, we could've sneaked a goal. We've gone out of the cup but the performance was much better.
"We worked extremely hard. I can't fault them, particularly after losing so heavily on Sunday."
Both semi-finals will be played on Sunday 28 October as Celtic and Rangers have Europa League matches on Thursday 25 October.
There's also a full card of Premiership fixtures on Wednesday 31 October.
Rangers and Celtic had league matches scheduled for 28 October, against Hibernian and Motherwell respectively, and those games will need to be rearranged.
Semi-final draw
Hearts v Celtic
Aberdeen v Rangers
Ties to be played on Sunday 28 October
Aberdeen are next out and they will play Rangers.
Hearts are first out of the hat and they will play Celtic.
Semi-final draw coming up...
Semi-final suspensions
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Celtic's Dedryck Boyata will be suspended for the semi-finals.
Morelos was booked against Ayr United this evening - his second yellow card of the tournament - and he and the ineligible Kyle Lafferty will be unavailable for Steven Gerrard.
Boyata's red card for foul and abusive language against St Johnstone means he will be banned for Brendan Rodgers' side.
Cup draw headache?
Organisers are facing a potential League Cup semi-final stadium headache depending on the outcome of tonight's draw.
The semis are due to take place on the final Saturday and Sunday of October with Celtic and Rangers both playing Europa League group games on the preceding Thursday.
If the Glasgow clubs are kept apart in the draw, both ties will need to be played on Sunday. Obviously, Hampden can only host one of them.
Should that happen, other venues will need to be considered, likely outside Glasgow.
Scottish League Cup semi-finalists
Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers will go into the semi-final draw to be made shortly.
FULL-TIME St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
St Johnstone mount one last charge but Joe Shaughnessy cannot convert Richard Foster's long ball.
The whistle soon sounds and holders Celtic go through.
FULL-TIME Rangers 4-0 Ayr United
Rangers cruise into the semi-finals with a comprehensive thumping of Championship Ayr United.
Nikola Katic got Steven Gerrard's side up and running with a 16th-minute header, before Glenn Middleton doubled the lead.
Alfredo Morelos spun and stabbed home a third after the break, and 18-year-old Middleton completed the rout.
FULL-TIME Hearts 4-2 Motherwell
Hearts were behind, then in front, then pegged back before eventually winning through against Motherwell in a thrilling tie.
RED CARD Dedryck Boyata (Celtic)
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Celtic will finish the match with 10 men. Dedryck Boyata had words with the referee as play raged on and when play stopped John Beaton produced a red card.
GOAL Hearts 4-2 Motherwell
Steven Naismith
Steven Naismith makes it nine goals for the campaign. He picks up the ball on the halfway line, races through, and makes sure Hearts are into their first semi-final in four years.