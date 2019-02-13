Lucas Moura and Omer Toprak
Live

Son gives Spurs lead over Dortmund, Ajax 0-0 Real

preview
Summary

  1. Use the play icon to watch 5 live Final Score with commentary
  2. Son's side-foot volley from Vertonghen cross for Spurs lead
  3. Jadon Sancho to play English opposition for first time
  4. Spurs went out at this stage last season against Juventus
  5. Ajax v Real Madrid in other game - Ajax goal disallowed in strange VAR decision
  6. Get involved - #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. GOAL - Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Son Heung-min

    What a start! Dortmund's defence are still discussing whether or not Dusan Tadic was interfering with play or not, and Spurs nick the ball from them.

    Jan Vertonghen whips in a beauty of a cross, Dan-Axel Zagadou is under it, Son is free and side-foots a volley into the roof of the net!

    Brilliant finish.

  2. KICK-OFF

    Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Away we go!

  3. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Christian Chanel: Not as far as the NZ guys, but I live in Houston, Texas now and am watching the "soccer" (hate that) in my office.

    Chris Hall: Watching from the beautiful island of Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, not quite as far away as NZ as the crow flies though. Do I at least win the most remote/random location award??

  4. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Here come the players again...

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Guido van Asselt: Solari clearly has not seen the game against Feyenoord then. Get stuck in and Ajax fall apart. Don't give them the room to play

  6. VAR outrage?

    Ajax 0-0 Real Madrid

    Ajax goal
    Copyright: Getty Images

    By the very letter of the law, Dusan Tadic was a smidge offside so I guess VAR got that right. But there is no way on earth that any linesman would have given that in real time. It's hard to explain without seeing it but Tadic was running out as the ball was heading back the other way.

    About 0.00005 seconds later he was back onside....

  7. 'Sancho is so exciting'

    HT: Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport: "I am just happy to be here. Jadon Sancho is so exciting. A kid who is 18 years old is scaring the life out of the opposition.

    "I love it! He knows he is going past the player it's just a matter of how. It is just unbelievable to see."

  8. 'Ajax have had enough chances'

    Ajax 0-0 Real Madrid

    Steve Crossman

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Ajax have absolutely dominated this game.

    Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save to deny Hakim Ziyech.

    Then the controversial moment came from a header from a corner that then went in the back of the net but it was Dusan Tadic - belatedly - that was ruled offside. They had deserved to take the lead.

    Ajax would be disappointed to be one-nil up at half time.

    Ajax know that 0-0 is a bad result for them and if they don't win here then they only have themselves to blame as they have had enough chances.

    Dusan tadic
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Post update

    HT: Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Can you get more central than this? The dot at the top of this touchmap is where Dan-Axel Zagadou was positioned when Hugo Lloris was able to pull off a terrific save.

    .
    Copyright: Opta
  10. In the Championship

    Norwich have had a nighmare of a first half, while Leeds are going top as it stands.

    Join the fun over here.

  11. Rate the players

    Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Player rater
    Copyright: BBC

    You can rate the players during the game by heading over here.

  12. Foyth is Spurs' Sancho equivalent

    Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at Wembley

    Jadon Sancho is not the only youngster out there making a big impression at a club away from his home country.

    Juan Foyth made just seven appearances for Estudiantes before quitting Argentina for Tottenham for £8m in August 2017.

    Tonight is the 21-year-old's 18th appearance for Spurs and he is doing quite well.

  13. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Dortmund

    Lee Dixon

    Former Arsenal and England defender on BBC Radio 5 live

    Tottenham have found it really hard to break Dortmund down.

    The midfield of Dortmund have done really well.

    Tottenham have struggled to get Christian Eriksen and Son into the game.

    Dortmund are soaking the pressure up and when they win the ball back they are explosive.

  14. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Don Uorri: Interesting tactic playing with wing backs and wanting to put crosses in yet not playing with a proper striker.

    Odel: Spurs fan here. I have to say I am a bit disappointed with our final balls tonight. Dortmund have been slightly more dangerous going forward.

  15. HALF-TIME

    Ajax 0-0 Real Madrid

    Ajax have been outstanding. Should be ahead.

    Hakim Ziyech is tackled
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0- Dortmund

    Lee Dixon

    Former Arsenal and England defender on BBC Radio 5 live

    What a ball! Sancho checked it onto his right foot and puts in a beautiful ball to the far post and in the end it's a really really good save.

    Hugo Lloris' arm and hand are in front of the line but his body was behind it.

    Dan-Axel Zagadou
    Copyright: Reuters
  18. HALF-TIME

    Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Lucas Moura and Axel Witsel
    Copyright: AFP
  19. GREAT SAVE!

    Tottenham 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Brilliant from Jadon Sancho again, a whipped in cross from the right, Dan-Axel Zagadou doesn't get a clean header on it under pressure and Hugo Lloris is able to claw it out from right on the line!

    Fine save. Big chance.

  20. CLOSE!

    Ajax 0-0 Real Madrid

    Dusan Tadic, what a guy! He's having the game of his lfe tonight, turning Sergio Ramos into a pretzel before toe-poking a shot wide...

