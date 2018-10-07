Listen: Saturday's non-league football
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)
National League
Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United - BBC Three Counties Radio
Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Surrey
Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio York
Havant & Waterlooville v Gateshead - BBC Radio Solent
Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio London
National League North
AFC Telford United v Chorley - BBC Radio Shropshire
Stockport County v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Woking v Chelmsford City - BBC Surrey