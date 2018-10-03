Liverpool training

Champions League build-up and reaction

Summary

  1. Man Utd held at home to Valencia - boos at final whistle
  2. David Silva strike seals late win for Man City
  3. Tottenham face Barcelona for first time since 1982 (20:00 BST)
  4. Liverpool away to Napoli (20:00)
  5. Real Madrid lose in Moscow
Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. That's your lot

    I'm going to head off for some lunch now, and leave things all set up nicely for tonight's Champions League games.

    Check out our Liverpool and Tottenham match previews for the latest team news.

    It could be a memorable night in the Champions League or a wholly forgettable one.

    Stay tuned to our BBC Sport coverage to find out which.

    The live text coverage will start at 16:30 (ish) BST

    Ciao for now!

    Fixtures
  2. Get Involved

    SMS Message: Harry Kane is aspirational. If he plays till he is 35, he needs to score 42 goals every season to equal Messi. Dubious. from Joe, Bristol
    Joe, Bristol
  3. Liverpool larking about

    Napoli v Liverpool (20:00 BST)

    Liverpool appear in very good spirits as they were pictured training in Italy ahead of their march with Napoli.

    They appeared to be playing some kind of game, one which James Milner confirmed, Andy Robertson lost...

  5. You seen this?

    WHAT A HIT!

    Video caption: Michael McLellan wonder strike wins goal of the month
  6. 'Everyone is going in the same direction' - Fellaini

    Man Utd 0-0 Valencia

    Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini is the latest player to come out in support of under-fire boss Jose Mourinho.

    He follows Antonio Valencia, who tweeted that he is "fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates" after 'liking' an Instagram post which called for Mourinho to be sacked in the caption.

    Fellaini insisted the whole dressing room was behind the manager. "Everyone is going in the same direction to try to improve and to do better," he added.

    Fellaini
  7. Get Involved

    Pulkit: My favourite memory is of the self proclaimed "one of the best defenders in the world" . The stoppage time header from the great Dejan Lovren against Dortmund at Anfield in the Europa league quarter final few years back. His best moment in a Liverpool jersey.

    SMS Message: Please please don't sack Jose... until the 16th of December at least. from Paul Liverpool fan
    Paul Liverpool fan
  8. Hunt for cabbage-throwing fan

    in case you missed it before, Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him from the stand at Villa park last night.

    His side blew a 2-0 lead to end up drawing 3-3 with Preston North End

    Villa also missed an injury-time penalty.

    It has now been confirmed West Midlands Police are investigating the incident.

    The club are 12th in the league table and have won one of their past 10 games in all competitions.

    Steve Bruce
  9. Get Involved

    SMS Message: My favourite October memory has to be 31st October 2010 Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 Kevin Nolan hat-trick and the chicken dance. Love it!! from Danny
    Danny
  10. Are United players trying hard enough?

    Man Utd 0-0 Valencia

    It all started so promisingly last night.

    Fans at Old Trafford may have been heartened to see the players huddled like this before kick-off. But what unfolded on the pitch wasn't quite enough to get them cheering, with some fans even booing at the final whistle.

    And Jose Mourinho criticised the 'technical quality' of his players in his post-match press conference.

    He said: "The players tried. They raised the level of their efforts.

    "They raised the level of their intensity.

    "We tried to play but in some crucial positions in the building up phase, we don't have the technical quality to build from the back."

    The pockets of boos at the end of the game may suggest the fans don't think the players are trying hard enough...

  12. Get Involved

    Chris Collins: I remember when we lost or drew under Fergie, we would always batter the door until the final whistle. Fergie always said that we never lost a game, we just ran out of time. We could have played for four hours last night and not come close to scoring.

    Steve Wood: Best memory December 1980, FA Cup 2nd round the mighty Maidstone United against Gillingham. Two games and nothing to split the teams. The second replay at Gillingham. Frankie Ovard for the Stones as we ran our eventual 2 0 winners. For a 15 year old this was pure joy.

    I'm going to let that one slip through Steve, even though December isn't in October.

    Unless I've been on this live text so long and been enjoying it so much, it is actually almost Christmas Day...

  13. 'This is a good time to face Barcelona'

    Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)

    Guillem Balague

    Spanish football journalist on BBC Sport

    In his latest column, Spanish football writer Guillem Balague has taken a look at Tottenham's chances against Barcelona in the Champions League tonight:

    "Few people know better than Mauricio Pochettino that there is never a 'good' time to face Barcelona.

    Even so, the Catalans' current form suggests the timing of Wednesday's Champions League group match is as good as it's ever going to get for the Tottenham boss."

    Read the full column

  14. Rewind

    So, the main talking points today:

  15. 'We have injuries but it is not about individuals' - Pochettino

    Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Tottenham are not victims' - Pochettino
  16. Team news: Tottenham

    Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham will be without Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli for Wednesday's Champions League Group B tie against Barcelona at Wembley.

    Eriksen has an abdominal injury and Alli a hamstring problem, while Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Mousa Dembele (thigh) will also miss out.

    Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is available after recovering from a thigh injury.

    Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also without right-back Serge Aurier (thigh) but Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama, who came on at half-time during the 2-0 win over the Terriers, could start against Barcelona.

    Lloris
    Image caption: Hugo Lloris back in training for Spurs
  17. Team news: Liverpool

    Napoli v Liverpool (20:00 BST)

    Liverpool

    Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a couple of changes to his side and one of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson or James Milner could make way for Naby Keita, who was only a substitute for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

    Adam Lallana did not travel with the squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin problem.

    Naby Keita
  18. Get Involved

    Avinash Sagar: It all started with @Ibra_official injury in the Europa League and here we are today! @ManUtd Happy Birthday Lion! Just letting you know that you are missed at the Theater of Dreams!

    Graeme Horner: Jose doesn't mind a bit of a misery does he, but he should be stopped from imposing his joyless brand of football on so many United fans who rely on the football to raise their spirits.

  20. What's the goss?

    PSG are in for Paul Pogba, Zinadine Zidane is not on his way to Old Trafford and Danny Welbeck could be set to leave Arsenal.

    That's the gossip. For all the latest transfer rumours, take a look here

    Pogba
