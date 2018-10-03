Champions League build-up and reaction
Summary
- Man Utd held at home to Valencia - boos at final whistle
- David Silva strike seals late win for Man City
- Tottenham face Barcelona for first time since 1982 (20:00 BST)
- Liverpool away to Napoli (20:00)
- Real Madrid lose in Moscow
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Liverpool larking about
Napoli v Liverpool (20:00 BST)
Liverpool appear in very good spirits as they were pictured training in Italy ahead of their march with Napoli.
They appeared to be playing some kind of game, one which James Milner confirmed, Andy Robertson lost...
Toby's ready for tonight!
Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
You seen this?
WHAT A HIT!
'Everyone is going in the same direction' - Fellaini
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini is the latest player to come out in support of under-fire boss Jose Mourinho.
He follows Antonio Valencia, who tweeted that he is "fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates" after 'liking' an Instagram post which called for Mourinho to be sacked in the caption.
Fellaini insisted the whole dressing room was behind the manager. "Everyone is going in the same direction to try to improve and to do better," he added.
Pulkit: My favourite memory is of the self proclaimed "one of the best defenders in the world" . The stoppage time header from the great Dejan Lovren against Dortmund at Anfield in the Europa league quarter final few years back. His best moment in a Liverpool jersey.
Hunt for cabbage-throwing fan
in case you missed it before, Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him from the stand at Villa park last night.
His side blew a 2-0 lead to end up drawing 3-3 with Preston North End
Villa also missed an injury-time penalty.
It has now been confirmed West Midlands Police are investigating the incident.
The club are 12th in the league table and have won one of their past 10 games in all competitions.
Are United players trying hard enough?
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
It all started so promisingly last night.
Fans at Old Trafford may have been heartened to see the players huddled like this before kick-off. But what unfolded on the pitch wasn't quite enough to get them cheering, with some fans even booing at the final whistle.
And Jose Mourinho criticised the 'technical quality' of his players in his post-match press conference.
He said: "The players tried. They raised the level of their efforts.
"They raised the level of their intensity.
"We tried to play but in some crucial positions in the building up phase, we don't have the technical quality to build from the back."
The pockets of boos at the end of the game may suggest the fans don't think the players are trying hard enough...
All smiles for the Blue side of Manchester
Chris Collins: I remember when we lost or drew under Fergie, we would always batter the door until the final whistle. Fergie always said that we never lost a game, we just ran out of time. We could have played for four hours last night and not come close to scoring.
Steve Wood: Best memory December 1980, FA Cup 2nd round the mighty Maidstone United against Gillingham. Two games and nothing to split the teams. The second replay at Gillingham. Frankie Ovard for the Stones as we ran our eventual 2 0 winners. For a 15 year old this was pure joy.
'This is a good time to face Barcelona'
Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
Guillem Balague
Spanish football journalist on BBC Sport
In his latest column, Spanish football writer Guillem Balague has taken a look at Tottenham's chances against Barcelona in the Champions League tonight:
"Few people know better than Mauricio Pochettino that there is never a 'good' time to face Barcelona.
Even so, the Catalans' current form suggests the timing of Wednesday's Champions League group match is as good as it's ever going to get for the Tottenham boss."
Read the full column
Rewind
So, the main talking points today:
'We have injuries but it is not about individuals' - Pochettino
Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
Team news: Tottenham
Tottenham v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham will be without Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli for Wednesday's Champions League Group B tie against Barcelona at Wembley.
Eriksen has an abdominal injury and Alli a hamstring problem, while Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Mousa Dembele (thigh) will also miss out.
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is available after recovering from a thigh injury.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also without right-back Serge Aurier (thigh) but Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama, who came on at half-time during the 2-0 win over the Terriers, could start against Barcelona.
Team news: Liverpool
Napoli v Liverpool (20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a couple of changes to his side and one of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson or James Milner could make way for Naby Keita, who was only a substitute for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea.
Adam Lallana did not travel with the squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin problem.
Avinash Sagar: It all started with @Ibra_official injury in the Europa League and here we are today! @ManUtd Happy Birthday Lion! Just letting you know that you are missed at the Theater of Dreams!
Graeme Horner: Jose doesn't mind a bit of a misery does he, but he should be stopped from imposing his joyless brand of football on so many United fans who rely on the football to raise their spirits.
Memphis music
Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has released a single, after going "back to his roots."
The 24-year-old was a second half substitute for Lyon in their Champions League game last night, a game they drew 2-2 with Shakhtar Donetsk.
