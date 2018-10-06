Real Madrid lose at Alaves after Ronaldo scores in Juve win

Summary

  1. FT: Udinese 0-2 Juventus
  2. Bentancur and Ronaldo with Juve goals
  3. Champions Juve continue 100% record in Serie A
Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    FT: Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

    What a spectacular way to end another dramatic day of European football - see you next time!

  2. Post update

    German Bundesliga

    A major shock in the Bundesliga too as champions Bayern Munich have been beaten 3-0 AT HOME by Borussia Monchengladbach.

  3. Post update

    FT: Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

    There's scenes of absolute jubilation at Mendizorrotza as Alaves celebrate their first La Liga win over Real Madrid since 1931! And to make things even sweeter, they go top of the table!

  4. FULL-TIME

    Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

    WOW! What a result in La Liga. What a shock.

  5. GOAL - Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

    Manu Garcia (90+5 mins)

    Alaves score with pretty much the last kick of the game! It's substitute Manu Garcia who bravely heads home from close range after Ruben Sobrino's initial effort was well saved by Thibaut Courtois.

  6. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Jony has been really impressive for Alaves this evening. He wins a late corner that's almost celebrated like a goal by the home fans.

  7. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Nacho curls in a dangerous cross from the left, it finds the head of Mariano, but the ball goes over!

  8. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Alaves gamely defending in number as we head deeper into stoppage-time. There's an opportunity to have a bit of a rest as Luka Modric is penalised for handball.

  9. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Five minutes to be added on, plenty of time for late drama!

  10. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    We are into the 90th minute - can either side find a winner?

  11. SUBSTITUTION

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Another change for Alaves as Guillermo Maripan walks off to be replaced by Martin Aguirregabiria.

  12. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Jonny nicks the ball off Alvaro Odriozola in the area but his first-time effort flies well over. He perhaps would have been better looking for a teammate there.

  13. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    It's closing in on four matches without a goal for Real Madrid. It's little wonder Julen Lopetegui looks frustrated on the sidelines.

  14. SUBSTITUTION FOR REAL MADRID

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    That was Gareth Bale's final contribution as he goes off and is replaced by Vinicius Junior.

  15. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    At the other end Real Madrid win a free-kick 25 yards from goal. Gareth Bale gets the ball on target but it's straight at Fernando Pacheco.

  16. JUST WIDE!

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    What a chance for Alaves! The pacy Jonny surges clear, gets away from Raphael Varane and fires in a shot just wide from a tight angle. Huge opportunity missed for the home side!

  17. SUBSTITUTION FOR ALAVES

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Another change for Alaves as Mubarak Wakaso jogs off and is replaced by Manu Garcia.

  18. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Fernando Pacheco is down in pain after colliding with the onrushing Mariano. It was sharp goalkeeping but the Real Madrid forward was offside regardless.

  19. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    We have seen him do it before, but Gareth Bale can't find the target with a spectacular effort from distance. Never troubling Fernando Pacheco.

  20. SUBSTITUTION FOR ALAVES

    Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

    Change for Alaves this time as Ibai Gomez is replaced by Ruben Sobrino.

