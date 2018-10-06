Real Madrid lose at Alaves after Ronaldo scores in Juve win

What a spectacular way to end another dramatic day of European football - see you next time!
By Shamoon Hafez
FT: Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid
German Bundesliga
A major shock in the Bundesliga too as champions Bayern Munich have been beaten 3-0 AT HOME by Borussia Monchengladbach.
FT: Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid
There's scenes of absolute jubilation at Mendizorrotza as Alaves celebrate their first La Liga win over Real Madrid since 1931! And to make things even sweeter, they go top of the table!
FULL-TIME
Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid
WOW! What a result in La Liga. What a shock.
GOAL - Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid
Manu Garcia (90+5 mins)
Alaves score with pretty much the last kick of the game! It's substitute Manu Garcia who bravely heads home from close range after Ruben Sobrino's initial effort was well saved by Thibaut Courtois.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Jony has been really impressive for Alaves this evening. He wins a late corner that's almost celebrated like a goal by the home fans.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Nacho curls in a dangerous cross from the left, it finds the head of Mariano, but the ball goes over!
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Alaves gamely defending in number as we head deeper into stoppage-time. There's an opportunity to have a bit of a rest as Luka Modric is penalised for handball.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Five minutes to be added on, plenty of time for late drama!
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
We are into the 90th minute - can either side find a winner?
SUBSTITUTION
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Another change for Alaves as Guillermo Maripan walks off to be replaced by Martin Aguirregabiria.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Jonny nicks the ball off Alvaro Odriozola in the area but his first-time effort flies well over. He perhaps would have been better looking for a teammate there.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
It's closing in on four matches without a goal for Real Madrid. It's little wonder Julen Lopetegui looks frustrated on the sidelines.
SUBSTITUTION FOR REAL MADRID
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
That was Gareth Bale's final contribution as he goes off and is replaced by Vinicius Junior.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
At the other end Real Madrid win a free-kick 25 yards from goal. Gareth Bale gets the ball on target but it's straight at Fernando Pacheco.
JUST WIDE!
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
What a chance for Alaves! The pacy Jonny surges clear, gets away from Raphael Varane and fires in a shot just wide from a tight angle. Huge opportunity missed for the home side!
SUBSTITUTION FOR ALAVES
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Another change for Alaves as Mubarak Wakaso jogs off and is replaced by Manu Garcia.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Fernando Pacheco is down in pain after colliding with the onrushing Mariano. It was sharp goalkeeping but the Real Madrid forward was offside regardless.
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
We have seen him do it before, but Gareth Bale can't find the target with a spectacular effort from distance. Never troubling Fernando Pacheco.
SUBSTITUTION FOR ALAVES
Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Change for Alaves this time as Ibai Gomez is replaced by Ruben Sobrino.