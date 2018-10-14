Listen: FA Cup fourth qualifying round & National League North commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Kettering Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Eastleigh v Hampton & Richmond from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Harrogate Town v Wrexham from BBC Radio York
Play audio Met Police v Havant & Waterlooville from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Torquay United v Winchester City from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Woking v Welling United from BBC Surrey
Play audio Curzon Ashton v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)
FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Aldershot Town v Kettering Town - BBC Surrey
Eastleigh v Hampton and Richmond - BBC Radio Solent
Harrogate Town v Wrexham - BBC Radio York
Met Police v Havant and Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent
Torquay United v Winchester United - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Welling United - BBC Surrey
National League North
Curzon Ashton v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire