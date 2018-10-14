Listen: FA Cup fourth qualifying round & National League North commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)

    FA Cup fourth qualifying round

    Aldershot Town v Kettering Town - BBC Surrey

    Eastleigh v Hampton and Richmond - BBC Radio Solent

    Harrogate Town v Wrexham - BBC Radio York

    Met Police v Havant and Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent

    Torquay United v Winchester United - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Welling United - BBC Surrey

    National League North

    Curzon Ashton v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

