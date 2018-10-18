Build up to Premier League press conferences

While Wales and England enjoyed a successful international break, the same can't be said for Scotland.

Fewer than 20,000 turned up at Hampden to watch the Scots lose 3-1 to Portugal in a friendly just three days after a 2-1 defeat by Israel in the Nations League put more pressure on boss Alex McLeish.

Ex-midfielder Paul Lambert says they need to stop living in the past when it comes to the national team.

It has been 20 years since Scotland appeared in the finals of a major men's tournament - and Lambert thinks it is time to lower expectations.

"This is the team we've got and we have to support them to try to get them through," said Lambert, who played at the 1998 World Cup.

"Forget what's happened in the past, we're not there any more."