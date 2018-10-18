Build up to Premier League press conferences
Summary
- International break reaction
- Previewing weekend's Premier League action
- Updates from 10 Premier League press conferences
- Managers include Mauricio Pochettino (12:30 BST), Unai Emery (13:00) & Chris Hughton (13:30)
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Rooney bags his tenth goal
DC United 1-0 Toronto FC
Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney has been banging them in for DC United.
The 32-year-old only joined the MLS club in June and he has already bagged 10 goals and six assists.
His latest goal, an absolute corker against Toronto FC, has everyone talking on Twitter this morning.
Not so good for Scotland
While Wales and England enjoyed a successful international break, the same can't be said for Scotland.
Fewer than 20,000 turned up at Hampden to watch the Scots lose 3-1 to Portugal in a friendly just three days after a 2-1 defeat by Israel in the Nations League put more pressure on boss Alex McLeish.
Ex-midfielder Paul Lambert says they need to stop living in the past when it comes to the national team.
It has been 20 years since Scotland appeared in the finals of a major men's tournament - and Lambert thinks it is time to lower expectations.
"This is the team we've got and we have to support them to try to get them through," said Lambert, who played at the 1998 World Cup.
"Forget what's happened in the past, we're not there any more."
Southgate's men dominant in Spain
Spain 2-3 England
England won in Spain for the first time in 31 years as they recorded a memorable Nations League victory in Seville on Monday.
Raheem Sterling ended his three-year, 27-game barren sequence with an early opener, before scoring his second from close range just before the break - his goals coming either side of a composed strike from Marcus Rashford.
Gareth Southgate's side were 3-0 up at half-time and Spain were torn apart by England's pace in that sensational opening period.
The hosts responded in predictable fashion in a chaotic second half, with Paco Alcacer pulling a goal back just before the hour and Sergio Ramos scored with the final act of the game in the 97th minute.
But England survived to secure a famous and deserved victory, their first here since a 4-2 win in 1987.
It was Spain's first loss at home in a competitive fixture for 15 years and it followed England's 0-0 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia away from home.
Post update
But what about this guy?
Liverpool return on the cards?
It was only a few weeks ago that Harry Wilson curled that sensational free-kick past Sergio Romero to help Derby knock Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup third round.
The 21-year-old, on loan from Liverpool, was the first player to score a direct free-kick against United in the League Cup at Old Trafford since Giles Barnes in January 2009, also for Derby.
He's starting to make a name for himself by scoring screamers but his talents are no secret to Liverpool fans as he has dominated games while playing for the under-23s.
Tuesday's goal was his second for his country - following his first on his debut start against China in March.
Some suggest he's playing his way into Liverpool's first team squad and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be following his development with interest.
Wilson steals the show
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Wales
Wales beat the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday as Harry Wilson's beautiful free-kick lit up the night in Dublin.
Without Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, it was a lacklustre affair from both sides before Wilson stroked a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner in the second half.
Wales squandered chances to extend their lead but wayward finishing from the likes of Tom Lawrence and James Chester mattered little as Ryan Giggs' side recorded a second win from three Nations League games.
For the Republic, meanwhile, a fourth match without victory made for a despondent atmosphere among the home fans and a disappointing international break.
Post update
But first let's reflect on the international break.
It was a pretty decent one for England. Eric Dier was compared to Sergio Busquets, the Three Lions got a draw against the World Cup finalists and they delivered a memorable performance to beat Spain.
Raheem Sterling was on fire and scored his first goals for England in three years (!!) and Wales youngster Harry Wilson scored another screamer in the win over the Republic of Ireland.
Not bad.
Post update
We've got updates from 10 Premier League press conferences today.
Here's what times they're scheduled:
Tottenham – 12:30 *(all times BST)
West Ham – 12:30
Arsenal – 13:00
Burnley – 13:15
Watford – 13:30
Leicester – 13:30
Brighton – 13:30
Southampton – 14:00
Fulham – 14:30
Huddersfield – 15:00
Post update
The international break is over and that only means one thing…
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK!
And what better way to kick-start the weekend than a blockbuster fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.
B-e-a-utifuuuul.
As far as international breaks go though, it wasn’t all that bad was it?