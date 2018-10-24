Reaction as Man Utd lose & Man City sparkle

Juventus win on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Man Utd
Man City put on masterclass to beat Shakhtar
Tottenham and Liverpool in action on Wednesday
Get involved - #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Class of 2018?
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
EPACopyright: EPA
So, what did Jose Mourinho make of Manchester United's defeat? Interestingly, the Portuguese's response has been to tout a 'How to be a Central Defender' class at Harvard University, led by professors Bonucci and Chiellini.
That, and that United missed Marouane Fellaini...
"We played against one of the biggest, really biggest
candidates, to win the Champions League and we did the possible," he said.
"We could get the different result, especially because of the way we played in
the second half. We didn't especially because Mr (Leonardo) Bonucci, Mr
(Giorgio) Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about
how to be a central defender. Absolutely fantastic.
"It is a team that has everything, they have talent everywhere. Of course
Cristiano, Dybala, the talent they have in attack, but the quality all over the
pitch and a really difficult match.
"In the second half we were more aggressive, big effort by the boys, same team
that played two days ago, not really attacking solutions on the bench to try, no
(Marouane) Felllaini to change the direction of the game.
"I'm happy with the players. Since the draw we knew it would be a fight with
Valencia for the second position and that is what we are going to try."
Post update
For those who have somehow failed to remember the 'Battle of Craven Cottage', as it was never dubbed, Roy Hodgson's side trailed 3-1 after the first leg in Italy, but produced a stunning comeback to win 4-1 against the nine men of Juventus in the second.
The Cottagers were inspired by a Zoltan Gera double, as well as goals for Clint Dempsey and Bobby Zamora, after David Trezeguet had put the visitors ahead.
Post update
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
In the stat of the morning, it means Juventus are now unbeaten in nine European matches against English opposition, winning five and drawing four, having last lost to...?
Fulham, in the Europa League in March 2010.
Juve dominate at Old Trafford
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
EPACopyright: EPA
Back at Old Trafford, former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo did have a hand in helping to set up Juve's winner in the 17th minute, with his cross reaching Paulo Dybala to finish from close range.
Juventus were dominant, and the Italian champions had several chances to extend their lead during a first half, managing 10 shots to United's one and enjoying 70% of possession.
United improved after the break but only had one serious effort at goal, when Paul Pogba let fly from the edge of the area but saw his shot rebound off the post.
Jose Mourinho also had to put up with a few taunts from the travelling fans, with the former Inter Milan boss reminding them he won the treble while in Italy...
Man City reign in Ukraine
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City
EPACopyright: EPA
Manchester City, meanwhile, dominated in Ukraine to wrap up a 3-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk and go top of Group F.
Captain David Silva and defender Aymeric Laporte netted in the first half before substitute Bernardo Silva sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's City slickers.
Dybala does the damage
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo - remember him? - marked his return to Old Trafford with a win, but it was team-mate Paulo Dybala who did the damage as the Argentine scored the only goal of the night to move the Italians five points clear of their hosts in Group H.
Post update
Morning.
Let's hope Manchester United managed to beat the traffic and make it back to their hotel in time for check-out.
Plenty to look at over your brekkie as we dissect Manchester United's defeat by Juventus and Manchester City's masterclass in Ukraine, before having a look at Wednesday's matches.
Sure we'll have time for a sprinkling of gossip, too.
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Class of 2018?
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
So, what did Jose Mourinho make of Manchester United's defeat? Interestingly, the Portuguese's response has been to tout a 'How to be a Central Defender' class at Harvard University, led by professors Bonucci and Chiellini.
That, and that United missed Marouane Fellaini...
"We played against one of the biggest, really biggest candidates, to win the Champions League and we did the possible," he said.
"We could get the different result, especially because of the way we played in the second half. We didn't especially because Mr (Leonardo) Bonucci, Mr (Giorgio) Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender. Absolutely fantastic.
"It is a team that has everything, they have talent everywhere. Of course Cristiano, Dybala, the talent they have in attack, but the quality all over the pitch and a really difficult match.
"In the second half we were more aggressive, big effort by the boys, same team that played two days ago, not really attacking solutions on the bench to try, no (Marouane) Felllaini to change the direction of the game.
"I'm happy with the players. Since the draw we knew it would be a fight with Valencia for the second position and that is what we are going to try."
Post update
For those who have somehow failed to remember the 'Battle of Craven Cottage', as it was never dubbed, Roy Hodgson's side trailed 3-1 after the first leg in Italy, but produced a stunning comeback to win 4-1 against the nine men of Juventus in the second.
The Cottagers were inspired by a Zoltan Gera double, as well as goals for Clint Dempsey and Bobby Zamora, after David Trezeguet had put the visitors ahead.
Post update
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
In the stat of the morning, it means Juventus are now unbeaten in nine European matches against English opposition, winning five and drawing four, having last lost to...?
Fulham, in the Europa League in March 2010.
Juve dominate at Old Trafford
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Back at Old Trafford, former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo did have a hand in helping to set up Juve's winner in the 17th minute, with his cross reaching Paulo Dybala to finish from close range.
Juventus were dominant, and the Italian champions had several chances to extend their lead during a first half, managing 10 shots to United's one and enjoying 70% of possession.
United improved after the break but only had one serious effort at goal, when Paul Pogba let fly from the edge of the area but saw his shot rebound off the post.
Jose Mourinho also had to put up with a few taunts from the travelling fans, with the former Inter Milan boss reminding them he won the treble while in Italy...
Man City reign in Ukraine
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City
Manchester City, meanwhile, dominated in Ukraine to wrap up a 3-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk and go top of Group F.
Captain David Silva and defender Aymeric Laporte netted in the first half before substitute Bernardo Silva sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's City slickers.
Dybala does the damage
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo - remember him? - marked his return to Old Trafford with a win, but it was team-mate Paulo Dybala who did the damage as the Argentine scored the only goal of the night to move the Italians five points clear of their hosts in Group H.
Post update
Morning.
Let's hope Manchester United managed to beat the traffic and make it back to their hotel in time for check-out.
Plenty to look at over your brekkie as we dissect Manchester United's defeat by Juventus and Manchester City's masterclass in Ukraine, before having a look at Wednesday's matches.
Sure we'll have time for a sprinkling of gossip, too.