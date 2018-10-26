Premier League news conferences

We're expecting Jose Mourinho to speak to the media at 10:00 BST today and there's plenty for him to talk about.
This weekend his team host Everton who are two places higher in the Premier League table.
United lost this week in the Champions League, of course, against Juventus at Old Trafford.
Can they return to winning ways?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Is Loftus-Cheek the best English youngster?
SMS Message: So all this shouting about Loftus-Cheek. Huge talent, lazy attitude. And that's why he doesn't play. from Mickey G
Sarri on Loftus-Cheek
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This is what Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri had to say on Loftus-Cheek after last night's hat-trick.
"We have four midfielders and three of them have the same characteristics," Sarri told BT Sport.
"They are offensive midfielders, only one has other characteristics - [N'Golo] Kante is a defensive midfielder. So it is very difficult to put in the starting XI two midfielders with the same characteristics.
"We have a tactical problem with the midfielders.
"At the beginning of the season he [Loftus-Cheek] was a very good player and now he is a good player that is more suited to my style of football."
I can't work out whether that's promising for RLC or not?
RLC the best English youngster?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
So would you like to see Loftus-Cheek given more game-time? How highly do you rate the 22-year-old England midfielder?
His four games this season are the same number he played in England's World Cup campaign.
Did his hat-trick last night prove he is one of the best young English talents out there?
If not, then who do you think is the best young English player? Jadon Sancho? James Maddison? Phil Foden? Trent Alexander Arnold?
Let me know your thoughts at #bbcfootball or by texting 81111.
Loftus-Cheek nets hat-trick against Bate
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
And then in the later kick-off it was over to another Englishman.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a hat-trick for Chelsea as they beat Bate Borisov.
Loftus-Cheek has struggled for game time this season but on his fourth start inspired his side to victory.
He scored with two calm finishes in the opening eight minutes and then topped his performance with a fine 20-yard drive in the second half.
He became the first English player to score a European hat-trick for Chelsea since 1971.
Before all of that, let's have a look back at last night's action involving the Premier League sides.
Post update
Gulp
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Then it gets real busy...
12:00: Huddersfield - David Wagner
12:30: Tottenham - Mauricio Pochettino
13:00: Wolves - Nuno Espirito Santo
13:15: Burnley - Sean Dyche
13:30: Crystal Palace - Roy Hodgson
13:30: Everton - Marco Silva
13:30: Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp
13:30: Man City - Pep Guardiola
13:30: Newcastle - Rafael Benitez
Post update
So that's the weekend and here's what is coming up today. 13 of the Premier League's managers will speak to the media over the five hours or so.
First up we have...
08:30: Brighton - Chris Hughton
09:00: Bournemouth - Eddie Howe
09:30: Cardiff - Neil Warnock
10:00: Man Utd - Jose Mourinho
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Sunday
Burnley v Chelsea (13:30 GMT)
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Manchester United v Everton (16:00 GMT)
Monday
Tottenham v Manchester City (20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
It's a busy weekend this weekend in the Premier League with some eye-catching matches, particularly on Monday night.
Here's what is coming up:
Saturday
Brighton v Wolves (15:00 BST)
Fulham v Bournemouth (15:00 BST)
Liverpool v Cardiff (15:00 BST)
Southampton v Newcastle (15:00 BST)
Watford v Huddersfield (15:00 BST)
Leicester v West Ham (17:30 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Hello! The Premier League returns once again this weekend
after a week of European adventures.
Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will look to continue
their unbeaten runs, Manchester United will look to return to winning ways and Huddersfield and Newcastle go for their first wins of the season plus much,
much more.
We’ll have all the build-up today as the managers speak to
the media.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Lukaku struggling for form
The form of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is concerning many a Fantasy Football manager, if you haven't binned him off already.
The Belgian has failed to score in his last eight matches.
After Tuesday's defeat, manager Jose Mourinho said "the moment is not sweet" for Lukaku but said he is a striker the club "believes" in.
"Romelu is a hard-working guy and a good professional. One day the goals will arrive and the confidence will be back," Mourinho added.
Pick Salah and ditch De Gea?
It's Friday so it's time to start thinking about your Fantasy Football team for the weekend.
How's yours going? I'm having a shocker.
Luckily for you I have not written our BBC Sport Fantasy Football tips column this week. It should help you make those big decisions by taking you through the form of a number of players.
Take a look here.
When I was late to a match...
Hopefully the traffic should be a little better for Jose Mourinho this morning and he won't end up having to walk again.
As I'm sure you're aware, Jose took a stroll to Old Trafford on Tuesday night for the game against Juventus to avoid being late after the bus was stuck in traffic.
But I want to know your stories of when you have been late to a game. What caused it? And what have you missed? Did you missed a famous goal scored by your team?
Let me know by tweeting #bbcfootball or by texting 81111.
United fear De Gea could leave for Juventus
There are also some interesting Manchester United stories in this morning's BBC Sport gossip column.
Reports suggest Mourinho is fearing goalkeeper David de Gea could leave the club on a free for Juventus next summer.
Elsewhere, forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly ready to leave the club and is eyeing a move to PSG and Anthony Martial has rejected a new contract, according to reports.
If Mourinho has anything to say on these matters then we'll keep you updated.
Read more in today's gossip column.
Welbeck extends Arsenal's winning run
In the early kick-off last night, Arsenal extended their winning run to an impressive 11 games by winning away against Sporting Lisbon.
Danny Welbeck scored the only goal in the 77th minute, capitalising on an error by Liverpool and Sunderland legend Sebastian Coates.
Welbeck has now been involved in five goals in his last five starts for Arsenal. It's his fifth goal of the season despite only starting five times.
Read the full report here
Post update
Hello! The Premier League returns once again this weekend after a week of European adventures.
Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten runs, Manchester United will look to return to winning ways and Huddersfield and Newcastle go for their first wins of the season plus much, much more.
We’ll have all the build-up today as the managers speak to the media.