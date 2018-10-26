Premier League news conferences

The form of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is concerning many a Fantasy Football manager, if you haven't binned him off already.

The Belgian has failed to score in his last eight matches.

After Tuesday's defeat, manager Jose Mourinho said "the moment is not sweet" for Lukaku but said he is a striker the club "believes" in.

"Romelu is a hard-working guy and a good professional. One day the goals will arrive and the confidence will be back," Mourinho added.